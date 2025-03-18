Denzel Washington once stormed out of Diddy's party after screaming four chilling words: "You don't..."

Years before Diddy’s downfall, Denzel Washington "saw something" at his party—and stormed out. So, what really happened?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs might be the last person in Hollywood that celebrities want to be associated with, but as they say, the internet never forgets. Facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, Combs appeared in court on Friday, March 14, ahead of his May trial, according to USA Today. Following his arrest, reports surfaced that many Hollywood elites attended his parties, and now it appears Denzel Washington was among them. However, sources suggest that Washington and Combs had a heated exchange, with the actor reportedly yelling at the disgraced rapper.

Denzel Washington attends Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Roger Kisby)

Washington and Diddy allegedly had a heated confrontation over two decades ago. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Washington stood up to the disgraced rapper during an all-night party in 2003. While the exact reason for the Oscar-winning actor's frustration remains unclear, he reportedly reached his breaking point and confronted the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. "Denzel screamed, 'You don't respect anyone,'" the insider recalled.

Shortly after the incident, Washington and his wife, Pauletta, abruptly left the party. "[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out," a source told Us Weekly. However, it remains unclear what the couple witnessed. Despite the reported confrontation, their friendship seemed unaffected, as Denzel and Diddy were later seen together at various public events, including basketball games and President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

Talking about Diddy's fall from grace, the rapper has denied allegations from jail after 120 alleged victims came forward with new sexual assault claims. A shocking press conference on January 10, 2024, revealed new accusations against him, as per The Mirror. Hollywood is reportedly on edge as a supposed "list of accomplices" linked to Combs’ legal troubles is expected to be revealed. Many A-list stars who attended his infamous parties fear their careers could be damaged through association or direct implication.

Notably, Diddy's notorious 'Freak Offs' allegedly took place alongside his most star-studded events, with at least three wild sex parties occurring just hours after major public gatherings, according to video files and documents viewed exclusively by The Post. The footage suggests that while Diddy partied with Hollywood’s elite, disturbing acts were happening behind closed doors, where some allegedly involved women who were threatened or coerced into 'grueling, hours-long sex acts.'

As per reports, one such night was August 29, 2005, after the MTV VMAs. While the official afterparty raged on, celebrities like Eva Longoria, Fergie, Ice-T, Quincy Jones, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, and Paris Hilton mingled, were completely unaware of what was allegedly taking place behind the scenes. One by one, celebrities left, unaware of what was allegedly about to unfold. According to video files reviewed by The Post, these afterparties often led to wild orgies, with some clips allegedly showing Diddy engaged in explicit acts, including with a much younger male A-list star. The footage, part of a larger trove of files, has been shopped around to news outlets. While some videos lack clear timestamps, others align with verified details from the 2004 and 2005 VMAs and the 2005 Super Bowl, all followed by what appeared to be Diddy's private afterparties.