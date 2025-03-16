David Letterman breaks down as he remembers old friend Robin Williams: "The man was suffering..."

David Letterman’s sharp wit and dry humor have solidified his status as a legendary talk show host. With 33 years of experience in late-night television, he mastered the art of hosting with sophistication, often maintaining a professional demeanor while keeping his personal feelings at bay. However, there was an exception when Robin Williams passed away, as Letterman visibly struggled to keep himself composed.

Actor Robin Williams (R) and Susan Schneider arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' 'Old Dogs' at the El Capitan Theatre on November in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos by Jason Merritt)

Letterman honored Williams, who died on 11 August 2014, on 'Late Show With David Letterman,' where he dedicated a 10-minute tribute to his longtime friend, as per Today. Williams, who passed away at 63, had been a frequent guest, appearing nearly 50 times on the show. Letterman reflected on their nearly 40-year friendship, recalling Williams' impact during his tribute, emphasizing his natural ability to entertain and draw people in, and said, "Two things would happen because Robin was on the program. One, I didn't have to do anything; all I had to do was sit here and watch the machine. And, two, people would watch; if they knew Robin was on the show, the viewership would go up because they wanted to see Robin."

Letterman then recalled meeting Williams 38 years ago at the 'Comedy Store' in Los Angeles, where rising comedians like Jay Leno, Elayne Boosler, and Jimmy Walker performed. He noted that it was common for comics to mock newcomers, and he was ready to do the same when an emcee introduced a new comedian from Scotland. "All of a sudden, he comes up on stage, and you know what it is. It's like nothing we had ever seen before. Nothing we had ever imagined before. We go home at night and are writing our little jokes about stuff. And this guy comes in, and we're like a morning dew; he comes in like a hurricane."

Letterman further shared that he truly got to know Williams in later years when the 'Good Will Hunting' actor would visit 'The Late Show' to promote his films. Williams became an integral part of the show's history, and Letterman was visibly emotional as he delivered his final words after a heartfelt video tribute, as per The Things. Letterman said, "God bless you, my friend. Well, what I will add here is that beyond being a very talented man and a good friend and a gentleman, I'm sorry. Like everybody else, I had no idea that the man was in pain, that the man was suffering. But what a guy. Robin Williams. We'll be right back, ladies and gentlemen."

Ten years after Williams' passing, a 2020 documentary, 'Robin’s Wish,' shed light on the actor's struggles with a neurodegenerative disorder, revealing that his health declined while filming 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' just months before he died in 2014, as per The Independent. William's wife, Susan Schneider Williams, revealed that the actor struggled to understand his health issues after being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Despite his worsening condition, he continued working and filmed 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' alongside Ben Stiller, Rebel Wilson, and Dan Stevens at the peak of his illness. Later, it was found that Williams was unknowingly suffering from Lewy body dementia, an incurable brain disease, which was only discovered after his autopsy.