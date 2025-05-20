Internet brutally compares 'The Voice' finalists to 'American Idol' singers: 'It's really disappointing...'

"Take note Voice coaches," said a fan while comparing 'The Voice' and 'American Idol's finalists

In the competitive world of singing reality shows, 'American Idol' and 'The Voice' stand as the two most celebrated shows. 'American Idol,' which debuted back in 2002, has been consistently launching superstar singers, with Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Benson Boone, to name a few. On the other hand, 'The Voice,' which debuted in 2011, has a very unique concept where the bigwigs of the music industry mentor the aspiring singers. With 'American Idol' Season 23 now wrapped, anticipation is running high for 'The Voice' finale. However, the internet is abuzz with comparisons, as fans debate the differences in talent pools and performance styles between the two hit shows.

While the goal of both 'American Idol' and 'The Voice' is to offer a platform for the rookie singers, there has been a vast difference in the success of these singers. Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Mississippi, won 'American Idol' Season 23. Meanwhile, 18-year-old college student John Foster was a runner-up, and 25-year-old mom Breanna Nix came third. Talking about the 'The Voice' finalists, Adam Levine's Lucia Flores-Wiseman and John Legend's RENZO are competing against Kelsea Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston and Michael Bublé's Adam David and Jadyn Cree, as per Parade.

However, fans couldn't keep themselves from comparing the talent of both shows on X. An internet user wrote, "#AmericanIdol vs #TheVoice I've watched both seasons this year, and #AmericanIdol finalists are all phenomenal singers. I was quite disappointed watching the live semi-finals on #TheVoice; for me, there weren't any outstanding voices." Another one said, "Holy moly. I haven't watched #TheVoice this season but decided to check out the finale. It is really disappointing. The 5 finalists on #AmericanIdol were so much better!" A fan remarked, "The country vote… The show is called THE VOICE, not AMERICAN IDOL. Try to convince me that the country boy’s voice is better than the ones of the people left on that stage. Big NOPE."

A fan remarked, "Watched every ep of #TheVoice this season & only part of an ep of #AmericanIdol this season, and yet I was much more interested & invested in the Idol winner. Take note, voice coaches. Anyway, yeah, Jamal! And go, Adam! Even with this audience, it's looking like a long shot." Another said, "Well ... just tuning in for the first time this season to The Voice." The first two singers so far are bush league" compared to the 3 finalists on last night's American Idol'."

Not only that, 'American Idol' Season 23 is also winning hearts as Roberts became the first Black man to win the show since Ruben Studdard in 2003. Additionally, Roberts' victory wasn't his only big moment this month, as he also welcomed his third child, a baby girl. Just minutes after being crowned Season 23's winner, Roberts told reporters, "I'm going to take a nap," and shared that spending time with his newborn was his top priority. Roberts told USA TODAY, "I'm going to see my daughter, Gianna, who was just nine days old." I've got a lot of making up to do."