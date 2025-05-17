Parents of young ‘American Idol’ ex-contestant frustrated by judges’ feedback: 'It's hard to hear...'

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 will be remembered not only as Carrie Underwood’s debut as a judge but also for its stellar lineup of aspiring singers. As the much-anticipated finale airs on Sunday, May 18, the season is also facing a new wave of controversy. In a surprising twist, a contestant's parents have revealed they are "worried" that judges Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are pushing the singers to "grow up too fast." Not only that, the parents also slammed Underwood for asking the participants to be 'sassier.'

Reportedly, 'American Idol' currently requires contestants to be between 15 and 29 years old, a change from the original 16 to 24 age limit in its first three seasons. While many viewers have suggested raising the minimum age to 18 to avoid disrupting younger contestants' schooling and upbringing, Season 23 continues to feature young talent, as per The Sun US. Notably, 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, 17-year-old Canaan James Hill, and 18-year-olds John Foster and Slater Nalley all advanced into the Top 12, impressing judges Underwood, Bryan, and Richie.

Without revealing their identity, one family member of a teen contestant told The US Sun, "Our kid has had the time of their life on this show, but of course, we as parents can be worried." They continued, "The contestants are being thrown into this Hollywood lifestyle so suddenly. We're from a different world." Although "the show producers are incredibly supportive, and so are the judges," they admitted, "sometimes as a parent it's hard to hear the feedback they're giving our child."

The concerned parent further shared, "I don't know how many times Carrie has said that the kids need to 'be sassier' on stage, and Luke and Lionel have also said similar things. That's our kid at the end of the day! What if they don't want to be sassy? I know the judges have a lot of knowledge and talent, but their way is not the only way to make it in this business." They added, "I think they just want these young contestants to grow up too fast, and that's not a totally healthy way to get their foot in the door. So some of that, it does worry me sometimes as a parent. I think it would for any parent."

The parent further shared, "I wish they would be more open-minded that artists can evolve in all different forms, but I'm not the famous singer here, so maybe I have no clue what I'm talking about.” Meanwhile, American Idol’s eligibility rules for the current season state, "You must be born on or between June 2, 1995, and February 15, 2010. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate in this season."

Reportedly, Underwood was recently under fire for her comments on 'American Idol' Season 23 finalist Jamal Roberts. After he performed Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough, many fans were outraged by Underwood's critique, especially as the contestant is now the last Black singer in the competition. While Bryan and Richie gave him a standing ovation and high praise, Underwood remained seated, as per the Daily Mail.

Though she acknowledged, "Your voice is incredible," Underwood surprised and angered some viewers by adding, "I feel like you missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain." She continued, "We are getting close to the end here; it is time to pull out all the stops. And we know you have that in you. So, like, pull us all in not just with your voice but with everything else going on. Put 100% of yourself into it. Let's go."