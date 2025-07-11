One contestant’s mask came off mid-performance — somehow it was the best thing to happen on ‘Masked Singer’

"I was falling all over the place," revealed McTerrier while opening up about his dramatic slip-up

Set against the intriguing backdrop of concealing the identity of a celebrity singer underneath extravagant costumes, 'The Masked Singer' has been a fan favorite since its 2019 debut. However, even the fans were not ready for the chaos that erupted in the premiere episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 7. In a dramatic fashion, a celebrity singer's identity almost got out, and that too during the live performance. While the singer tried his best to keep his identity hidden, the damage was already done.

During 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 premiere, the contestant McTerrier's costume suffered a major wardrobe malfunction where his head accidentally fell off. After performing 'Working for the Weekend' by Loverboy, McTerrier stumbled on stage, causing the dog head to tumble off completely, Fox 10 Phoenix. Despite the mishap, the panelists quickly turned away while McTerrier covered his face, helping preserve the mystery until the official unmasking later in the show. Fans were also shocked by the situation and shared their opinion under the YouTube video.

A fan commented, "That's a shock, poor guy wasn't expecting his mask to fall off. Hope he doesn't get disqualified. Someone please help him ! " while another remarked, "Wow! Never seen that coming?! 1st year that I’ve seen someone else fell off mask head. Poor due. I felt bad for him. Hope he still continue." A fan added, "Bro in all seriousness that must be terrifying and not knowing what to do."

Another noted, "Okay but, why they didn't secure the mask with something?? Like some belts or something." Meanhwile, an admirere commented, "I thought they secure the costumes better." Notably, after the dramatic event, on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7, McTerrier was revealed to be Duff Goldman who is a founder of Charm City Cakes and a well-known Food Network star. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goldman opened up about the mishap and the overall struggle of performing in the suit. "You can't see out of that thing. It's impossible," he explained.

Goldman further added, "There's a little hole, you can see like down the mouth. There's a long snout and there's a tongue in your way, and so you got a little bit of vision there. And then if you look straight down, you can see your feet out of your mouth. And there was a hole in the neck that you can see. But other than that you can't see." Goldman admitted his lack of coordination didn’t help matters either, saying, "I think I bumped into one of the dancers at one point."

He also said, "I don't know if they're gonna show it, but I actually fell off the drum riser when I was done playing the drums, too. I was falling all over the place. I'm also not very coordinated," he added with a laugh. When asked how he felt about being eliminated from 'The Masked Singer,' Goldman stated he was a bit let down, mainly because he was eager to perform his next number as he said, "You know, I was disappointed that I wasn't gonna get a chance to sing my next song, which I was really excited about," he said while adding, "I was going to sing 'All Star' by Smash Mouth."