‘The Masked Singer’ fans say this finalist was snubbed in Top 2 — and no, it’s not Boogie Woogie

"But Coral should've made the final 2. Yeah, this seems like a late post since re-watching the finale. Coral should've definitely made the final 2," a fan wrote.

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 may have ended, but the fans still can't get over the finale of the Fox singing show. In the May 7 finale, four contestants—Boogie Woogie, Coral, Pearl, and Mad Scientist Monster—vied for the Golden Mask Trophy. Ultimately, Pearl, revealed as Grammy-winning country star Gretchen Wilson, was crowned the winner, while Boogie Woogie (Andy Grammer) finished second. Followed by Coral, who was unveiled to be the 'Zombies' star Meg Donnelly, came in third place, and Brian Kelley, who was disguised as Mad Scientist Monster, earned the fourth spot.

After the finale aired, the fans of the beloved singing show expressed their disappointment over Coral not making it to the Top 2. One user took to Reddit and wrote, "I don't know about y'all. But Coral should've made the final 2. Yeah, this seems like a late post since re-watching the finale. Coral should've definitely made the final 2, and I wouldn't be upset if she beat Pearl or Boogie Woogie, to be fair. Moon River was one of the performances of all time, imo."

Another fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "100% final 2 should have been boogie vs coral." Followed by a third user who penned, "I agree 100%. Meg Donnelly and Andy Grammer were easily the best this season and were both robbed of the placement they deserved." Another user went on to say, "Coral, aka Meg Donnelly, not winning TMS brought me back to when her ZOMBIES costars Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney didn’t win DWTS."

During an interview with TV Insider, Donnelly revealed her primary reason for saying 'yes' to 'The Masked Singer.' Then, Donnelly explained, "Yeah, it was definitely nerve-racking to go up and perform on an elimination show." I think the thing that helped me was that it wasn’t live. It is live to the audience, so you still have that aspect of live, but it is aired later. Not that they would change anything or edit anything, but it took the stakes down just a tiny bit in my brain, but it was so much fun, and I’m really glad that I said yes."

When asked what she took away from the experience, Donnelly said: "I feel like it gave me so much more confidence in myself because one of the reasons I did it is because I have music coming out, and my dream is to perform my music live. I think this just really, really helped instill confidence in me, and I’m like, if I can do it with a mask and a big piece of coral on my back and huge platform heels not seeing anything, then I think I can do it in real life, too. But yeah, it just gave me a lot of confidence, and it was just so much fun. I met the best people, and it just made me more sure in myself."