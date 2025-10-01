Fans are outraged by latest 'DWTS' TikTok Night twist — we still can't believe who's left the ballroom

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, and fans are not happy

'Dancing with the Stars' fans were shocked when a big star was sent home from the ABC dance competition during TikTok Night. In the recent episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on September 30, host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that the first five couples to be safe were Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, and Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko. Soon after, Julianne Hough announced the names of the other safe couples, including Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Jauregui (@laurenjauregui)

In the end, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten landed in the bottom three. Following that, it was revealed that Jauregui and Armstrong were the couple being sent home, leaving the studio audience in a big shock. When Hough asked Jauregui how she was feeling following her elimination, the former Fifth Harmony member simply said, "Pissed." Along with this, Jauregui raved over Armstrong and stated that she was "grateful" to have him as a partner on the beloved dance show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

All the 'DWTS' fans were audibly shocked by the results, and they couldn't believe that Jauregui was eliminated from the show. One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “I’m literally throwing up." This was followed by a second user who said, "Lauren and Brandon were robbed. I cannot believe this." A fan remarked," I haven’t been this pissed off early on of the season until NOW!!! wdym Lauren is eliminated??? CANCEL THE WHOLE SEASON NOW #DWTS." On Instagram, many echoed the same sentiment and wrote, "WE WANT BRANDON AND LAUREN BACK," and "@laurenjauregui @brandonarmstrong WE LOVE YOU AND DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS ELIMINATION."