After being booted from the show, Space Ranger admits the ‘Masked Singer’ did him dirty: ‘Those clues…’

After 13 seasons, there is no doubt that 'The Masked Singer' has become one of the favourite reality shows for celebrities. The show features stars who sing under interesting and elaborate costumes, while judges and viewers are left to guess their identities through cryptic clues and powerful performances of the artist. One mysterious artist who took the 'The Masked Singer' stage in season 13 was Space Ranger. Unfortunately, on March 12, episode 3, his adventure came to an end as he was booted from the show for receiving the lowest votes. As per the show's format, at the end of the episode came the grand reveal, and the celebrity rocking the metallic armor, robotic helmet, and a cosmic cape with a signature clock belt was unmasked as none other than hip-hop icon and rap legend, Flavor Flav.

Despite the costume and the voice being enough of a giveaway, not all the judges managed to connect the dots. Robin Thicke guessed Space Ranger to be comedian Tracy Morgan, while Ken Jeong went with DJ Jazzy Jeff. But Rita Ora nailed it right, revealing that the star was someone Jenny McCarthy "has been manifesting on this show for a very long time." Turns out both Ora and McCarthy were spot on with their guess.

The eagle-eyed fans who watched every move of the singer closely also had it right. One viewer wrote on the YouTube comments section, "I had a feeling it was Flavor Flav from the start—how could I not with that iconic clock on his belt giving everything away! The moment I spotted it, my heart raced with excitement!" Agreeing on how the clues made it so obvious that it's Flavor Flav, another viewer wrote, "So everyone in America who watches this show got it right except for Ken, right? I mean the clock, the shades, PE…. it was obvious who he was, but man, I’m glad he showed up because his joyful energy was so contagious. Much respect for you, Flavor Flav." Pointing out the clock belt, a netizen added, "Flavor's voice is so identifiable even with a bunch of filters...it's his way of speaking and enunciating certain words, and if you watched his vh1 shows enough and connected him with the clock belt, no brainer."

Later, in an interview with Collider, the 'Public Enemy' singer didn't hold back, "Yeah, I think they could've done me a lot better with the clues," he said. He added, "You know what I'm playing, in the whole nine. Because, first of all, you know, my voice is one of the most recognizable voices on the planet. You know what I'm saying, and it's not hard to guess it when those clues were so easy. I mean, the first clue was the "PE." And then, everybody knows that that didn't stand for physical education," he joked.

"And then the second clue was the hardware that I wear around my neck. I mean, everybody knows Flav for wearing hardware around his neck," the rapper concluded. However, even after an early exit from the show, the 66-year-old did not appear disheartened. After the big reveal, the rapper told Nick Cannon, "I only came on this show for two things: I wanted to have fun and I wanted to shock you. I didn't expect to win this thing. I came just to have some fun." He added, "Now I can say I completed one of the things on my bucket list."