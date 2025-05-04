Inside 'The Masked Singer's' most bizarre rules — from secret snacks to surprise wildcats

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' features a unique premise where celebrities perform while wearing exaggerated costumes to conceal their identities

Fox's 'The Masked Singer' is certainly a fan-favorite show, all thanks to its unique backdrop where contestants perform in over-the-top costumes to conceal their identities. With 13 long seasons, the show has been grabbing major attention, and with each new edition, the fan frenzy only grows stronger. However, the popular reality show seems to conceal much more than just the identity of the singers. From signing nondisclosure agreements to banning sweets, there are hoards of bizarre rules that everyone has to follow on the show.

Mysterium performs on stage during the first showing of Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer' in Cologne, Germany. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz)

A whistleblower from 'The Masked Singer' has revealed several behind-the-scenes secrets to The Sun US. The show tightly controls secrecy, with most of the studio audience removed before celebrity reveals during pre-recordings to prevent leaks, where only about 5% remain, all under strict NDAs. Celebrities have their masks removed off-camera briefly for hair and makeup touch-ups to ensure they look presentable. Phones are also confiscated and locked away during filming to prevent unauthorized recordings. Additionally, cute characters tend to score highest in audience votes, especially by appealing to children in the studio.

In addition, Joel Dommett films multiple versions of his pun-filled introductions, with producers choosing the ones that get the best audience reactions. The panel also stays at their desk during filming, sometimes asking the audience for clues, and they secretly keep snacks under their desks, though they are warned by producers not to eat during filming. Notably, sweets are a big no-no and are banned among the audience to avoid chewing noises being picked up by microphones.

Singers sound better live than on TV because audience noise blurs the audio. Celebrities must stay fully covered at all times, even avoiding sandals or Crocs, and often arrive hidden under hoodies, balaclavas, or visors. Due to the restrictive costumes, they can only stay suited up for limited periods and sometimes hide lyrics inside their masks for help. Some costumes are so hot that ice packs are sewn into them to keep the celebrities cool.

Moreover, during the filming of the current season of 'The Masked Singer,' a surprising backstage incident occurred when a pack of wildcats invaded the studio at Bovingdon Studios in Hertfordshire. Crew members rushed to remove the animals, who had been drawn in by the warmth of the stage lights. A TV insider explained, "Although they’re used to seeing all sorts of creatures on the stage, the last thing they expected was for wildcats to make an appearance." At first, the situation seemed amusing, but concerns quickly grew as "there was the realization that they could wander on stage while the cameras were rolling and disrupt filming." The insider added, "Plus they are wild animals after all and shouldn't be running about the place, so they were enticed out of the building as quickly as possible."

Notably, in last week's episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 13, the 'Lucky 6' moved into the final phase of the competition, just weeks away from the finale and the Golden Mask Trophy, per Parade. During the 'Soundtrack of My Life Night' quarterfinals, Nessy was eliminated after performing 'Million Reasons' by Lady Gaga. Nessy was then unmasked and revealed to be singer Edwin McCain, known for his hits 'I'll Be' and 'I Could Not Ask For More.'