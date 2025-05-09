He did everything in that wild costume — but 'The Masked Singer' trophy still slipped away



'The Masked Singer' season 13 has come to a close with the unmasking of four masked singers. Pearl, Coral, Boogie Woogie, and Mad Scientist Monster were in the running to take home the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. In the end, Pearl was crowned the champion as she took home the trophy. Pearl's identity was revealed to be famous country singer Gretchen Wilson. Coral was revealed to be Meg Donnelly, while Mad Scientist Monster was unmasked to be Brian Kelley, as everyone had suspected.

Finally, Boogie Woogie, who was placed second, was revealed to be Andy Grammer. Despite fans suspecting quite early on that it was Andy Grammer, the judges' guesses were far from the actual answer. Robin Thicke guessed the singer to be Daniel Powter; Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, who's usually always right, also got it wrong, as she guessed it to be Ryan Tedder. Perhaps Ken Jeong had the most far-fetched answer, as he is known for giving the most outlandish takes; he made his guess to be Ed Sheeran.

Rita Ora, on the other hand, guessed Darren Criss. However, despite the celebrity not being unmasked, Boogie Woogie was placed second since the winner is decided by audience and panel votes. When asked in an interview with Gold Derby if Grammer knew the identity of Pearl, the Boogie Woogie singer stated how he always listened to her from side stage, which is "not a great place to watch." "Through muffled tones you hear the crowd screaming, or you can tell what song they're singing, but you can't hear much more than that."

When asked if he wanted to win from the beginning, Grammer revealed how his biggest fear was not going all out: "If you're not having a blast in a Boogie Woogie costume, that's awkward. If you're halfway trying and not really, you have to go full tilt all the way, slide on your knees, go crazy, and then whatever happens, happens, and then it's fun." Fans also got to hear from Grammer how it feels when the judges are guessing who the masked singer is: "It's really funny because — you know it's all ridiculous — but in the mask it would be funny to see. They go like, "Oh, he looks pretty tall. He looks like he's an athlete." And I'm in there like, "Honestly, I do feel like I'm an athlete."

That said, while Grammer couldn't win, he expressed his disappointment as he said, "I'm very competitive, so I can't say I didn't care," Grammer told the outlet. "But there is something about being in a huge mascot monster costume that just brings the vibe to a chill place. You're very aware that while the music is telling me this is the most important thing in the world, this is so fun and ridiculous. Whatever it is, it's so fun to be here."