We think we’ve cracked 'Masked Singer' Mad Scientist Monster’s identity — and it’s not Luke Bryan, trust us

'The Masked Singer' has had various singers unmasked throughout its season. The judges' guesses for each singer's identity have gone from being far from the actual identity to a spot-on guess. With the finale set to air on May 7, only four contestants are left on the show. With Lucky Duck being revealed as Taiki Waititi in the semi-final, Ken Jeong pressed the 'Ding Dong Keep It On' bell, which ensured no eliminations would happen, sending the Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl to the finale.

The judges to date haven't been able to guess who is actually behind the mask of the Mad Scientist. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed the singer to be Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw, while Ken Jeong guessed Luke Combs and Brad Paisley. Rita Ora, on the other hand, guessed Keith Urban and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Robin Thicke guessed Alan Jackson. Needless to say, the voice behind Mad Scientist is of a renowned country music singer, and everyone knows it, but since all the iconic names are down, who is it that's behind the mask? Fans think it's none other than Brian Kelley.

1. Florida being part of the costume

Kelley is a part of Nashville-based duo Florida Georgia Line, making Kelley the Florida half. The Mad Scientist's costume has an I.D. badge with a picture of orange and peach, with the peach referring to Florida. Additionally, Mad Scientists' clue packages have had references to sun and sandcastles, which further confirms the singer's connection to Florida or simply his beach-themed projects like 'Sunshine State of Mind' as reported by Screen Rant. The pen on the Mad Scientist's coat also has an orange on top.

2. Brian Kelley's solo career was referenced

Florida Georgia Line went on hiatus, after which Kelley pursued a solo career. After Brian Kelley finished his performance of 'Unwell' he stated, "You know what? This is so important to me because it allows me to reintroduce myself to fans in a way that they’ve never seen before." Kelley is known for switching up his singing career, be it as a solo act or a duo act. This seems to be a subtle yet very vivid hint that might have flown under the radar for a lot of panelists, as reported by Gold Derby.

3. Mad Scientist Monster's story is a lot similar to Kelley's

As 'The Masked Singer' season 13 Boy Band Night began, Mad Scientist Monster began telling a story of how he met his wife. He explained how he met his wife at a Friendsgiving celebration, and he knew he'd marry her someday, but 'seasons passed' before the duo connected. This is probably one of the best hints to connect Kelley as Brian Kelley and his wife met during a Thanksgiving celebration and connected years later after they first met.