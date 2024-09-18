Who stars in 'RHOSLC' Season 5? Bravo show invites new housewives with surprising alliances and jaw-dropping drama

'RHOSLC' Season 5 invites three new housewives with unexpected alliances

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 is back with more drama as there's an addition of multiple new cast members. After Season 4's dramatic exposé of Monica Garcia's betrayals, trolls, and burner social media accounts, fans have high expectations for the upcoming season and new cast.

The teaser for Season 4 teased "an avalanche of fractured friendships, earth-shattering rumors, and high fashion." The viewers can expect shocking betrayals, new alliances formed, conversations secretly recorded, lies, and glamorous looks. Bravo producer Andy Cohen has teased a fresh twist for the upcoming season, promising a revamped episode format that delves more into group dynamic right from the start.

The existing relationships will be stirred into a whirlwind of added complexity and intrigue with the new cast members stepping into the mix. 'RHOSLC' Season 5 OGs Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose are returning to the Bravo show with Mary Cosby being upgraded to full-time housewife.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 full cast:

Angie Katsanevas

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas is a successful business owner, a mother, and a happily married wife to her husband Shawn Trujillo. Angie and Shawn own and operate 10 premium hair salons around Salt Lake City. The couple has finally left the devastating rumors in the past and will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in Season 4.

In the upcoming season, Angie will navigate a shifting dynamic of friendships, as her alliance with Mary Cosby deepens into an unbreakable force. Meanwhile, her bond with Lisa Barlow will face turbulence, as trust falters and loyalty comes under scrutiny, putting their friendship to the ultimate test.

Angie Katsanevas reflects on her husband Shawn Trujillo's cheating rumors (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

Britani Bateman

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman has been introduced to the Bravo show as Heather Gay's friend. She is a Utah native but was raised in California practicing Mormon. She is a real estate developer and owns PURE Productions. She is an accoladed singer and a mother of two daughters. She is also a voice-over artist, Broadway actor, professional dancer, and recording artist. She is married to John Scott Underwood and has been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman transitioned from musician to real estate developer (Instagram/@britanibateman)

Bronwyn Newport

Bronwyn Newport has made her Bravo show debut as a new housewife and Lisa Barlow's close friend. She is a fashion influencer, Broadway producer, and philanthropist. She was raised as a Mormon but was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending Brigham Young University. She raised her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother and worked in finance.

Bronwyn is currently married to 26-year-old business tycoon Richard Todd Bradley. Bronwyn's friendship with Lisa would be jeopardized after she failed to show immense support to the Bravo star. She's a force of boldness and confidence, with a zero-tolerance policy for insults or injustice.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport is Lisa Barlow's friend (Instagram/@bronwynnewpor)

Heather Gay

'RHOSLC' OG Heather Gay is the founder of a successful business medical spa and Beauty Lab + Laser. She exposed Monica Garcia and her burner account, Reality Von Tease, with receipts, proofs, and a timeline. Additionally, she has been entangled in a dramatic lawsuit with Monica. Additionally, she finally revealed her infamous black-eye mystery in Season 3.

Heather is also the author of the New York Times bestseller book, 'Bad Mormon.' Tension with Mary reaches an all-time high in Sesaon 4 when Heather and the Bravo star discuss body positivity. However, cousins Heather and Whitney Rose have yet to resolve their issues and they are working on strengthening their foundation.

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas have known each other since high school (@bravo)

Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow is originally from New York but has been living in Utah for the last two decades. The Bravo star is an entrepreneur and owns multiple businesses, including LUXE marketing, VIDA tequila, and Fresh Wolf with her sons. She has recently landed in trouble after her businesses were named in a $400,000 lawsuit. She has been accused of borrowing money from a friend and is yet to repay.

She joined 'RHOSLC' in 2020 and has also made guest appearances on other Bravo shows including, 'Shahs of Sunset' and 'The Housewives of the North Pole'. She has a close friendship with Meredith Marks but things would soon change. Additionally, Lisa has been involved in a heated feud with Whitney after being dubbed a 'new villain'.

Lisa Barlow is from New York City (Instagram/@lisabarlow24)

Mary Cosby

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby has finally bagged the full-time housewife role in Season 5 after she made her Bravo show debut in Season 2. She is an entrepreneur, event specialist, philanthropist, and spiritual leader. Mary has a controversial relationship as she has been married to her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. She shares two sons with her husband.

Mary has made amends with her friends Whitney Rose and Heather Gay after her past feuds. Additionally, she has formed an unexpected alliance with Angie Katsanevas, but her connection with Meredith Marks appears to be hanging in the balance.

Mary Cosby return as full-time (youtube/@bravo)

Meredith Marks

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Meredith Marks is an award-winning jewelry designer, boutique owner, and founder of a caviar line. Meredith's jewelry has been worn by some of the biggest names in music, television and fashion. She has been married to her husband Seth Marks for around 28 years and share three kids.

The reality star's marriage has been stronger than ever and the couple has started a podcast to share advice and anecdotes for a long-time relationship. Additionally, she would celebrate her mitzvah in the upcoming season which would bring her even closer to her husband.

Meredith Marks will celebrate her mitzvah in 'RHOSLC' Season 5 (@bravo)

Meili Workman

Bravo show newbie Meili Workman is a friend of Whitney Rose and a model. She is originally from California and was raised LDS. She moved to Utah to be more involved in the church but ultimately decided that the faith was not for her. She has four young children and a husband at home. Meili has already found herself in drama after Lisa Barlow made a shocking comment about her shopping habits.

'RHOSLC' newbie Meili Workman is a model (Instagram/@meiliworkman)

Whitney Rose

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose is the co-owner of an intentional jewelry line, PRISM, and the CEO of Sōl People. She is also a host of 'The Wild Rose' podcast. She has already been at odds with her co-stars and circulating negative rumors about her jewelry line made things worse. Things get heated up and her husband, Justin Rose, chimes to back his wife only to find himself involved in a heated feud with John Barlow. Whitney has debuted a new stunning look for her latest Bravo show appearance.

Whitney Rose hosted 'The Wild Rose' podcast (youtube/@bravo)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.