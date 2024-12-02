Who stars in 'Earth Abides'? 'The Hunger Games' actor returns in an exciting role

'Earth Abides', inspired by an award-winning novel, takes us on a journey into a haunting dystopian world

George R Stewart’s acclaimed 1949 novel, 'Earth Abides', is finally receiving the adaptation it has long deserved. Sharing the same name, the adaptation is a six-part limited series produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Lighthouse Productions.

The plot revolves around a man named Isherwood "Ish" Williams, who returns from his isolation in the mountains and finds that civilization has almost come to an end following the spread of a deadly disease. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama aims to offer a mix of dystopian horror and an exploration of loneliness as Ish has to deal with this new normal while taking up the responsibility of developing a new civilization. If the plot is something that intrigues you, keep reading to know further about the cast members and the release date of the show.

Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig in 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

Remember Cato in 'The Hunger Games'? Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig was just 20 when he played that role. At 32, he takes on the lead role to play Ish in 'Earth Abides'. He has massive responsibility on his shoulders with the majority of scenes focusing on his character as most of the human race has died.

Ludwig is known for playing supporting roles in 'Lone Survivor', 'Bad Boys for Life' and 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'. Fans mostly recognize him as Viking Bjorn Ironside in the History Channel's 'Vikings'.

Jessica Frances Dukes

Jessica Frances Dukes in 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

Jessica Frances Dukes appears as the female lead, Emma, in 'Earth Abides'. The young actress is best known for playing Special Agent Maya Miller in the Netflix series 'Ozark'. In 2023, she appeared in sthe ci-fi thriller 'Gray Matter', released on HBO Max.

Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit in 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

Broadway star Aaron Tveit plays Charlie in the upcoming MGM+ series. The 41-year-old actor and singer have appeared in several TV shows such as 'BrainDead', 'Gossip Girl', and 'Graceland'.

In 2020, his role as Christian in the stage adaptation of 'Moulin Rouge!' on Broadway earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award nomination. He most recently appeared in Apple TV+'s 'Schmigadoon!' a musical comedy also starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong.

Elyse Levesque

Elyse Levesque plays Maurine in 'Earth Abides' (Instagram/@elyse_levesque)

39-year-old Canadian actress Elyse Levesque appears as Maurine in 'Earth Abides'. She is best known for playing Chloe Armstrong in the Syfy show 'Stargate Universe. Some may also remember her as witch Genevieve, a recurring character in 'The Vampire Diaries' spin-off 'The Originals' Season 1. In 2020, she appeared in Adam Brody and Samara Weaving's starrer 'Ready or Not'.

Other cast members include Luisa D'Oliveira, Birkett Turton, Hilary McCormack, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Jorge, and Jenna Berman.

How to stream 'Earth Abides'?

A still from 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

'Earth Abides' premieres on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Viewers based in the United States can watch it on MGM+, the membership of which comes at $6.99/month or $58.99/year. For those based in Australia can stream it on Stan. The basic plan of Stan starts at $12 per month, going up to $22 per month for the premium plan.

'Earth Abides' trailer