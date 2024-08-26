Where was 'Outlast' Season 2 filmed? Netflix drops 16 competitors into the wilderness for million-dollar prize

In 'Outlast' Season 2, 16 competitors will fight for one million-dollar prize

LITTLE DUNCAN BAY, ALASKA: Prepare your DIY crab traps, outdoor enthusiasts, and spies: 'Outlast' will return for a second season. Similar to the previous season, 16 lone wolves are vying for a million dollars in the raw competition series.

Their only chance of winning is to form a team; failure to do so might mean instant elimination. It seems simple enough, doesn't it?

'Outlast' Season 2 is filmed in Little Duncan Bay, Alaska (@netflix)

If anything, Season 1's gripping turns and surprising twists demonstrated that nothing in the Alaskan wilderness is simple, particularly when nature isn't your only adversary.

In Little Duncan Bay, Alaska—a natural harbor surrounded by dense forest—competitors are dropped off with minimal equipment, which can quickly escalate dangerous conditions into life-threatening situations.

Throughout the tournament, participants face a range of challenges, including frigid temperatures, constant moisture, limited sunlight, and a shortage of freshwater.

'Outlast' Season 2's competitors were dropped in Alaska (@netflix)

Why are survival reality shows based in Alaska?

Alaska is a friendly state that offers awe and fond memories to both tourists and locals. However, living in Alaska's severe natural environment or choosing to challenge oneself there may also be perilous, even lethal.

Thanks to several Alaskan reality television programs about rivalry, adventure, and survival in the state's wilderness, the mythology and allure of life or death off the grid have turned into a thrilling TV-watching experience. People are pushed to the very worst and even to their breaking points by the harsh yet stunning Alaskan landscapes, as well as the dangerous situations of starvation, severe weather, isolation, and despair.

Even the production teams in Alaska have difficulties working in remote areas without access to common amenities like power.

Alaska is one of the most beautiful and dangerous places in the world (@netflix)

How can contestants quit 'Outlast' Season 2?

Players are permitted to approach other teams at any point throughout the game, whether it's to boost their chances of winning with a more formidable squad or because every member of their original team has been eliminated. A player has one day to locate a new team; if they don't join one by then, they have to forfeit.

Anytime they want to end the game, they can send a flare into the sky. In addition, players must leave the game if the medical staff determines they are too ill and require immediate attention.

'Outlast' Season 2 stars can quit the show anytime they want (@netflix)

How many teams will compete in the Alaskan wilderness in 'Outlast' Season 2?

The game features four teams: the Alpha Camp, Bravo Camp, Charlie Camp, and Delta Camp, the same as in Season 1 of 'Outlast'. There are four participants in each camp in the beginning, but they are not required to finish with the same team.

The goal of the game is for your squad to win a final challenge and then live the longest.

'Outlast' Season 2 stars will be divided into 4 teams (@netflix)

The first set of episodes from 'Outlast' Season 2 will be released on September 4 on Netflix, followed by the second batch on September 11.