Who is Emily Johnston? 'Outlast' Season 2 contestant faces life-threatening situation on Netflix show

Emily Johnston's experience of utilizing flint and steel is an extra benefit, preparing her to participate in 'Outlast' Season 2

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO: On September 4, 'Outlast' Season 2 will premiere, introducing a fresh cast of adventurous men and women prepared to endure the harsh Alaskan environment. At the beginning of the 'Outlast' Season 2 teaser, one of the competitors reads the rules of the survival show to the other competitors.

The audience is then introduced to Emily Johnston, a data analyst who instructed students in a variety of survival skills, such as survival in frigid climates and navigation. As the tides drag her out and carry her farther from the coast, she is seen rowing across a lake and straining to reach the other side. Emily admits that her life is in danger and that one of the other competitors doesn't think she has what it takes to escape.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston (Instagram/@impromptu_em)

Emily Johnston's survival skills make her fit for ‘Outlast' Season 2

Emily, a resident of Boulder, Colorado, has completed two courses in navigation and survival in frigid weather. She now possesses a great deal of physical and emotional resilience as a result.

Emily is prepared to compete in 'Outlast' Season 2, with the hope of taking some cash home thanks to her additional advantage—her proficiency with flint and steel. In the 'Outlast' Season 2 teaser, a player acknowledged that "money can make people pretty evil."

Viewers will therefore be able to witness if Emily engages in ruthless tactics to eliminate her group's rivals.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston (Instagram/@impromptu_em)

What does 'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston do for work?

Emily graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities.

Emily started as a camp counselor for Culver Academics before becoming a volunteer with WWOOF New Zealand. She began working as a server at Traders Point Creamery in 2016 before going on to work for Comunidad de Madrid as an English instructor.

Emily began working at CIFP Someso in 2019 as their English program manager. She then went full-time to Garmin, where she is now employed as a data collection analyst.

Emily works at Garmin as a data collection analyst. She is responsible for strategic planning and complex process enhancements that have greatly increased our productivity in gathering sensor and GNSS data. She has developed her abilities to choose beta testers and write customized test plans, which are essential for improving their products, with an emphasis on real-world data applications.

Emily's meticulous attention to detail and innovative ideas have helped the team reduce manual procedures and streamline and consolidate the workload. By taking this strategy, they were able to enhance internal processes and build stronger bonds with beta testers, guaranteeing a smooth, efficient, and joyful experience for them.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston (Instagram/@impromptu_em)

Is 'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston married?

Emily Fox is married to Neal Fox for five years now. The couple moved into their new home in May of this year.

Additionally, the pair has a puppy named Mattie.

'Outlast' Season 2 star Emily Johnston with husband Neal Fox and their puppy, Mattie (Instagram/@impromptu_em)

Catch Emily Johnston in action when 'Outlast' Season 2 premieres on September 4 only on Netflix