Who is Sofronio Vasquez? 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant gets viral with 9 million hits on his original song

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez is a singer and songwriter from the Philippines. He is currently living in New York to pursue his dreams of becoming a worldwide famous singer. Sofronio notably became an internet sensation after his original song became viral on social media platforms. Sofronio's viral cover song 'That’s What Friends Are For' amassed over 9 million views on Facebook. Meanwhile, the singer's other song, 'Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You' had over 1 million views on TikTok. He has also delivered live performances at multiple locations.

Besides singing, Sofronio has a full-time job as a Dental Assistant. According to his LinkedIn profile, the singer pursued a Doctor of Medicine with majoring in Dentistry from Misamis University. He entered the professional dental career in 2023 and bagged a full-time role in 2024.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez is a viral singer (Instagram/@sofroniovasquez)

Sofronio Vasquez bags third spot on Philippines' show 'Tawag ng Tanghalan'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Sofronio Vasquez has previously given a shot at a Philippines' reality singing competition, 'Tawag ng Tanghalan', twice. He appeared in season 1 of 'TNT' but failed to make it to the finale. However, he never lost hope and returned to the spin-off 'TNT All-Star Grand Resbak'.

The singer performed his own rendition of 'It's a Man's Man's Man's World' and garnered 94.8 percent. Additionally, Sofronio earned a standing ovation and compliments from the judges. Singer and actress, Hurado Kyla, claimed that his performances are always "soulful," "sincere," and "heartfelt." Sadly, he failed to make it to the finale and landed on the third spot.

Sofronio Vasquez bags third spot on Philippines' show 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' (Instagram/@sofroniovasque)

Sofronio Vasquez teases his 'The Voice' Season 26 appearance

Sofronio Vasquez is all set to make his 'The Voice' Season 26 debut and is thrilled for his big break. The singer took to his social media and shared a shot clip from his Blind audition. The NBC show coach Snoop Dogg notably loved Sofronio's performance and awarded him his gold chain.

The teaser hinted that either Sofronio has advanced to the next round or received a sweet sympathy gift from the rapper because of his elimination. The premiere episode will only reveal the truth! Meanwhile, in a separate announcement post, Sofronio penned his excitement and wrote, "been keeping this secret for a long time and yes, I AUDITIONED for The Voice Season 26!"

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock