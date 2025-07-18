New gangster in town? ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ star teases power shift in season 4 — and the hype is real

'He's going to be working with and against Mike to make his way into Kingstown,' Lennie James said, teasing his new character

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 is on the way! Fans will be introduced to a few new characters in the upcoming instalment of the Paramount+ thriller drama series. The third season featured the demise of some main characters, including Kareem Moore (played by Michael Beach), Iris (Emma Laird), and recurring villain Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen). In the forthcoming season, the cast of the show will be joined by 'The Sopranos' star Edie Falco, 'The Walking Dead' actor Lennie James, and 'The Gilded Age' actress Laura Benanti. James' character, Frank Moses, will be another gangster trying to establish himself in Kingstown.

During an interview with ScreenRant's Grant Hermanns to promote his television series 'Mr. Loverman,' James candidly spoke about his gangster character, Frank Moses, and stated that he will be both friendly as well as a rival to Mike McLusky (played by Jeremy Renner). "He's, again, as I was just saying about characters that really interest me, Frank Moses is most certainly one of those characters. He's a Detroit gangster who's come to Kingstown to fill the gap that's left by the departing Russians, basically, and he's going to be working with and against Mike to make his way into Kingstown," James shared.

James further elaborated, "And to find out how successful he is or isn't in his relationships with both Bunny and Mike, you'll have to watch and see. I think that's about as much as I can say about where Frank operates, and who he operates between. In the part of the story that involves him, it's a kind of triangle between Bunny, Frank and Mike. But being on the set and with the guys on Kingstown was a huge amount of fun. It's a good place to go to work, I had a good time."

With the arrival of Frank in Kingstown, tensions may rise for Mike. Along with this, his presence can be bad news for the leader of the Crips, Bunny Washington (portrayed by Tobi Bamtefa), as Frank's dual nature can also strain the bond between Mike and Bunny. Their relationship went through its fair share of ups and downs towards the end of season three, and Frank may further complicate their long-standing relationship.

Renner filmed for season three of 'Mayor of Kingstown' following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly killed him. He was struck and run over by an unmanned snowplow that weighed over 14,000 pounds. While having a conversation with Collider, Renner said, “I’m excited to work. It’s my daughter who is allowing me to work more. She gives me permission to be able to work more. I have to then now ask myself, How much more do I want to work? How much energy? What do I want to do? Prioritize?” After the accident, Renner had a long and difficult road to recovery, but he didn't give up. And now he will soon appear in the fourth season of 'Mayor of Kingstown', which is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year in October.