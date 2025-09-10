After rumors run wild, ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star confirmed as new lead for ‘The Bachelorette’

Fans thought ‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper is teasing potential ‘Bachelor’ announcement and they were right

Alex Cooper recently teased the Bachelor Nation with her cryptic social media video. These days, one fan theory has been floating on social media that suggests 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul might be the lead for the upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette.' All these speculations began after Cooper, the host of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, made a cryptic post on Instagram. On September 9, Cooper hopped onto the Call Her Daddy Instagram account and shared a video of herself cutting a yellow cake, which featured the words "Season 30" in blue icing. The video showed Cooper cutting a slice of the cake, which had a pink filling inside it. At the end of the video, Cooper dramatically said, "Wait, why is this pink?"

"Change of plans 🌹," Cooper wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The red rose emoji made fans think that the upcoming season of ABC's popular dating show 'The Bachelor,' might actually be a new season of 'The Bachelorette.' Soon after, the 'Bachelor' fans bombarded the comments section of the post with several messages. As the fans tried to figure out the meaning behind the video, Cooper confirmed in the comments, “Guys, I’m not pregnant.”

Some 'Bachelor' fans thought that Cooper was going to host the new season of 'The Bachelor.' On the other hand, others felt that the podcaster might be dropping the name of the next 'Bachelor' or 'Bachelorette' on her podcast and made some guesses in the comments. One social media user asked, "Are you hosting the bachelor?!” Followed by a second user who penned, “Wait, guys the caption. It’s def The Bachelor. Are you the host for this season?!”

Another netizen commented, "The rose is giving bachelor???" A 'Bachelor' fan noted, "It’s totally @taylorfrankiepaul A) she had made a video a while back when the girls got dancing with the star that for her to be on the bachelorette. B ) she liked the post…., if it’s her tomorrow I’m winning the lotto one day lol." In response, a different follower wrote, "Wait that makes so much sense for her not to be on DWTS when we thought she’d be 1 of the 2!!!!!!!!!"

On September 10, Cooper put all the fan theories to rest by announcing that Paul is the next Bachelorette on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. As per People magazine, Cooper asked Paul, "You are on Call Her Daddy so we can officially announce that you are this season's Bachelorette. How are you feeling?" to which Paul replied, "Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment. I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people."

Paul, who shot to fame as an influencer in the #MomTok community, also stated that she's "nervous" and further added, "How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That's my answer." Later in the episode, Paul mentioned that it all began as a joke three years ago when she posted a TikTok about being on the show. Paul continued, "I don't know if that got their attention ... It was mainly a joke to me ... Then we had a meeting. I still didn't believe it until I got the invitation, 'Will you be our Bachelorette?' Same reaction, shaking, pacing back and forth. There's no way, no way."