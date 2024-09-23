Who is Ben Fagerstedt? 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant turned heads at packed Michael Bublé concert

The Voice Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt was invited to perform alongside Michael Bublé in front of 18,000 people

ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON: Ben Fagerstedt, a former senior at Aberdeen High School, will now try out for 'The Voice' Season 26 in front of his musical hero, Michael Bublé. Ben gained notoriety after Michael chose him to perform alongside him in the Tacoma Dome.

On Monday, September 23, when the NBC show returns for a new season, Michael and his 23-year-old admirer will once again share the same stage. Michael returns to 'The Voice' as a first-time coach, bringing more than twice the industry experience he had when he served as an advisor for Team Blake in Season 3. He is ready to share his musical expertise with Season 26 contestants, alongside fellow rookie Snoop Dogg and seasoned coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Ben Fagerstedt sang Frank Sinatra at 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé concert

For Ben, a young vocalist who considers Michael to be his musical inspiration second only to Frank Sinatra, it was a dream come true when the world-famous singer specifically chose the then-17-year-old to perform alongside him in front of 18,000 people at the Tacoma Dome. Ben received VIP tickets to the Michael event as a Christmas gift, which allowed him to stand in a pit area right next to the stage.

When Michael invited audience participation before the performance, Ben’s fellow concertgoers, having learned that he was a singer, applauded him enthusiastically. When Michael asked what he wanted to sing, Ben immediately chose Frank's hit 'I've Got You Under My Skin’. After Michael sang the first half line, he handed Ben the microphone, and at times, they sang in unison.

Ben noted, "He makes you feel like the only person in the audience, kind of like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in the day. He’s one of my inspirations, and it was an absolute blessing to sing with him."

In the video, Michael holds up a sign next to Ben that reads, "Dream Come True - Sing With You?" and includes an unsightly photo of Michael's face squinting. Ben laughs about his mother making the sign, and the two share a chuckle over their last names before Ben selects the song that became Frank's signature tune. “Initially, I was extremely nervous,” said Ben. “Once he looked at me, sat down, and put his arm on my shoulder, I just wanted to show him what I had," he added.

Michael sat cross-legged, clapping along and occasionally jumping in to sing harmony. The performance went smoothly, and Ben, taken aback, had assumed it would be a cappella. At the conclusion, Michael raised the teen's hand and started a chant of applause. Ben's parents, Joe and Allison, watched from the nosebleed seats, with Joe expressing that he was breathless with joy.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt considers Michael Bublé his musical inspiration second only to Frank Sinatra (Facebook/@benfagerstedtmusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt is two-time state award winner

In 2019, Ben received state awards for his singing talent. Out of 22 contestants from around Washington, he placed second in the state as a baritone vocalist in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association State Solo and Ensemble competition in Ellensburg. Ben took first place in the tournament in 2018. In 2018, Ben took first place in the tournament. Around 200 competitors initially competed in the baritone category, which was then narrowed down to 22 finalists.

During the competition, Ben had to perform two classical songs—one in German and one in Italian—with piano accompaniment. You may watch both of Ben's songs from the WIAA competition on Facebook by visiting the 'Ben Fagerstedt' page.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt received state awards for his singing talent in 2019 (Facebook/@benfagerstedtmusic)

Where is 'The Voice' Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt now?

A member of the Class of 2023, Ben was a BaEd Elementary Education student at Central Washington University. Joe stated that after singing with Michael and appearing on local TV shows, his son has gained recognition across the state. At a local pub, Ben’s parents were offered free drinks if he performed. Ben always sets high standards for himself, but he's "always humble about that stuff," according to his father, Joe.

Ben is the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's state winner in the baritone class and already enjoys a large following from school and concert appearances. He has previously performed as a singer at several Grays Harbor eateries and pubs.

Ben sang in public for the first time in 2018 at the Hoquiam Brewery, and since then, he has won several singing competitions, including the state WIAA title in the baritone class. Most of Ben's family is musically inclined, with his mother leading worship at Foursquare Church in Central Park. Ben stated that he plans to pursue a career as a singer and hopes to start his singing group in the future.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Ben Fagerstedt enjoys a large following from school and concert appearances (Facebook/@benfagerstedtmusic)

