Who is Shea Whitfield? 'Bargain Block' Season 4 realtor faces heartache and triumph with toddler

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: 'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Shea Hicks Whitfield is a realtor from Detroit with around two decades of real estate experience. She currently works as a Licensed realtor for PREP Reality. She kicked off her career as a Licensed Realtor at The Loft Warehouse.

Shea also bagged the role of Real Estate Specialist in HGTV's 'Bargain Block' along with renovators, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. The HGTV show star notably has a thriving career but she faces a setback in her personal life. She welcomed her son, Beau James, in August 2022 and received heartbreaking news just five days after birth.

Shea's son was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), that impacts 300-400 children per year. However, Beau has been a warrior and beat cancer in just six months. The realtor has documented her son's journey on her social media with a series of sweet photos of the toddler.

Shea Whitfield partners with her husband Terry E Whitfield

'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Shea Hicks Whitfield puts her real estate career on hiatus during the birth of her son, Beau James. She partnered with her husband Terry E Whitfield for a new firm Homes Sold by Shea and Terry took Shea's role during her absence. Additionally, Terry received his real estate license in 2022 and officially became a Realtor.

HGTV show star also shared her excitement about the new partnership on her social media and wrote, "Being pregnant and working full-time, I am beyond grateful for Terry, as he's been extremely helpful keeping business flowing behind the scenes." Besides being real estate partners, the husband and wife duo also shares cooking videos and tries new receipes on their 'Tasting Tuesday' Instagram episodes.

'Bargain Block' star Shea Whitfield reflects on working with Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas

'Bargain Block' Season 4 realtor Shea Hicks Whitfield works with Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to find homes to restore, renovate and then she sells them at top dollar. However, the trio are not just friends but actually they are a great team who loves working together which was visible on Shea's social media.

Shea has also reflected on working with Keith and Evan and said, "Keith is excellent when it comes to the vision of the design. And then, with Evan, he's brilliant with carpentry and building." The real estate agent added, "I've been an agent since 2004, and I'm really good when it comes to pricing. Because I was born and raised and now live in Detroit, I know the neighborhoods."

