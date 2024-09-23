Who is RAVS? Meet ‘The Voice’ Season 26 singer who balances band tours and art business

'The Voice' Season 26 singer and rapper RAVS, along with her partner Ike Egege, currently manages an art company called Sketchy Outlaw

DALLAS, TEXAS: Dallas, Texas-born musician RAVS, 29, has been defining what it means to be an artist in her unique way. She’s set to make her TV debut in the blind auditions of 'The Voice' Season 26.

Singer, rapper, and instrumentalist RAVS is determined to make things happen, no matter what. Amanda Bongiovanni, RAVS, was born and raised in Richardson and claims her passion for music began when she "came out of the womb." At 29, she finally achieved what she had always envisioned, carving out her unique musical path.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS was born in Dallas, Texas (Facebook/@thenameisravs)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS took up guitar at the age of 15

At fifteen, RAVS taught herself how to play the guitar after she had mastered the expert stages of Guitar Hero. She taught herself countless covers of her favorite artists, including Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, A Tribe Called Quest, Mac Miller, Chance The Rapper, and Tyler the Creator. However, it wasn't until she enrolled at the University of Missouri that she began composing her music. At eighteen, she felt overwhelmed by the pressure to decide about her future.

What began as a therapeutic pastime soon became RAVS' sole focus. In 2015, she merged her deep love of hip-hop with her melodies and lyrics, marking a pivotal shift in her musical journey. The rest was history. RAVS was raised with a strong musical background and during her time in middle and high school, she showed her friends how much she cared by giving them personalized mix CDs.

Her social circle is as diverse as her musical tastes, as she draws influence from individuals from all walks of life that she has encountered throughout her travels. While many musicians aim to top the charts and earn platinum certifications, RAVS finds the most satisfying aspect of being an artist is touring and performing in different locations.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS is a self-taught guitarist (Facebook/@thenameisravs)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS joined a band after graduation

One of her most significant early moments in music came after graduation when she was invited to join a band formed to promote inclusivity and diversity on campus following the 2015 Mizzou Protests.

Through Mizzou's 'Talking Drum' lectures, which focused on utilizing music as a method to transform campus culture and attitude, she helped welcome the whole freshmen class of 2016. She had the opportunity to add her verses to songs by artists like John Lennon and Marvin Gaye, using this platform to address issues and current events that continue to impact the world today.

This practice has carried over into her music, helping RAVS discover her voice in the industry. When she returned to her hometown in 2018, she made the difficult decision to pursue a demanding life as a musician instead of taking advantage of the available business prospects.

After numerous local performances and countless open mics, RAVS has evolved into an artist she never imagined she could be. Her appreciation for the importance of self-expression drives her to pursue greater artistic heights.

Every day, she challenges the boundaries of her creativity and works tirelessly to create spaces where others can freely express themselves. She feels that being who you are to the fullest extent possible is the only real way to live this life; everything else will fall into place as it should.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS is currently part of a 7-piece band and frequently shares 'Get Ready With Me' videos on her active TikTok profile (Facebook/@thenameisravs)

Where is 'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS now?

In addition to music, RAVS is also a visual artist. She presently co-owns Sketchy Outlaw, an art company, with her partner, Ike Egege—a brand that's perfectly suited for misfits. They paint and digitally sketch their ideas to create custom wearable art, such as jackets and shoes, all with an anime and cartoon aesthetic in mind. They were selling their artwork at monthly gallery shows prior to COVID-19. Additionally, RAVS has found her identity through modeling, fashion, and cosmetics.

Through her various passions, RAVS has realized that the more she embraces her identity, the more she understands her incredible capacity to achieve anything she dreams of. She released her thoughtful new single, 'Rosey Peach,' in February. It is an instrument-driven track featuring her deep, incisive rapping complemented by her raspy, soulful vocals delivering thought-provoking lyrics. 'Rosey Peach' was supposed to be released by RAVS in the fall.

Although the song was released nearly six months later than planned, social media has intensified social divides and political unrest, making "Rosey Peach" more relevant than ever. RAVS still extends an invitation to her fans to be a part of her life, even when she's not traveling or playing in Dallas.

She is currently part of a 7-piece band and frequently shares 'Get Ready With Me' videos on her active TikTok profile, where she does her makeup and gets ready for shows. In addition to sharing stories about venues that have let her down, she has also recounted memories of some of her greatest performances.

When it comes to the challenges faced by independent artists, RAVS is open and candid. She argues that there has never been a better moment to be an independent artist, "because of what social media is doing and has been doing for us and what it allows us to do," even though she has encountered a few bumps on the road recently.

Using the skills she’s developed along the way, RAVS forges connections every day. The self-taught pianist and guitarist claims that she promoted herself as an artist while attending the University of Missouri by using the marketing courses she took.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer RAVS co-owns Sketchy Outlaw, an art company, with her partner, Ike Egege (Facebook/@thenameisravs)

Check out RAVS's audition when 'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock