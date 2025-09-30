WB backs Korean remake of Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Intern’, and the casting choice couldn’t be more perfect

Nearly a decade after Nancy Meyers’ sleeper-hit comedy earned $195 million worldwide, Warner Bros. Discovery is betting big on South Korea.

It has been almost a decade since Nancy Meyers’ heartfelt comedy ‘The Intern’ charmed audiences worldwide, but the story is now set to begin a brand-new chapter in South Korea. Warner Bros. Discovery, in partnership with Asia-based production banner JOAT Films, has officially kicked off production on a local-language remake, as reported by ScreenRant. It will reimagine the beloved 2015 film for Korean audiences. When ‘The Intern’ first arrived in theaters in 2015, expectations were modest. Yet the film quietly grew into a global box-office success.

It’s anchored by Anne Hathaway as Jules, an ambitious startup CEO, and Robert De Niro as Ben, who is a widower seeking purpose in his later years. Its blend of humor and heart made it one of that year’s sleeper hits, ultimately pulling in nearly $195 million globally. One of the most surprising success stories came from South Korea itself, where the film resonated more than in almost any other overseas territory. Korean audiences contributed $24 million to its box office run. The upcoming remake will transplant the storyline from Manhattan’s fashion-tech world to contemporary Seoul. Veteran actor Choi Min-sik will play the role of the seasoned retiree who reenters the workforce in search of companionship and purpose.

His unforgettable performances in ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Exhuma,’ ‘New World,’ and other movies, cemented his status as one of Korea’s finest talents. Taking on the part originally made famous by Hathaway is Han So-hee, one of Korea’s fastest-rising global stars. She’s known for her breakout role in Netflix’s gritty crime series ‘My Name’ and the romantic drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ on Disney+. Han brings both youthful intensity and emotional range to the character of the hard-driving CEO. The film will be directed by Kim Do-young, who is expected to stay true to the core of Meyers’ original plot while weaving in uniquely Korean nuances.

Shifting the cultural backdrop and industry setting to reflect Korean workplaces could add new layers of relatability for domestic audiences. Behind the remake is Warner Bros. Discovery’s collaboration with JOAT Films, a company founded by longtime producer Jack Nguyen. ‘The Intern’ remake marks the inaugural project of their new partnership, which is focused on adapting Warner Bros.’ intellectual properties into local-language films for the Asian market. The pairing of Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee also ensures intergenerational star power. Choi brings decades of gravitas and recognition, while Han represents the modern wave of Korean talent with global appeal.

That gap mirrors the very heart of the story: the bridging of generational divides through friendship, mentorship, and shared humanity. As production continues, anticipation is already building among both Korean audiences and international fans curious to see how this cultural reimagining unfolds. So far, the studio has kept quiet on when the remake will actually hit theaters. No official release date has been confirmed, except that it’s scheduled to arrive in 2026, according to The Korea Times. This has left eager fans of the original film in a constant state of anticipation. Viewers who adored the heartfelt bond between Hathaway and De Niro in the classic are now glued to their screens, refreshing news feeds and scrolling social media for even the smallest production update.