Audrey Hepburn’s new biopic has found its perfect leading lady — and no, it’s not Lily Collins

The search for the perfect Audrey Hepburn is over as ‘Jojo Rabbit’ star is set to bring the Hollywood legend’s timeless elegance and friendship with Givenchy to life.

The long-awaited Audrey Hepburn biopic has finally found its leading lady, and it’s not the actress fans had in mind for years. While social media has long championed ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins as the ideal choice to play the silver-screen icon, it’s Thomasin McKenzie who has officially landed the coveted role in ‘Dinner With Audrey.’ She’s known for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Last Night in Soho.’ According to Deadline, the upcoming film will chronicle the long-lasting friendship between Hepburn and legendary fashion designer Count Hubert de Givenchy. In the biopic, Givenchy will be portrayed by Ansel Elgort from ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Baby Driver’.

Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon is reportedly in talks to join the project in an undisclosed role. ‘Dinner With Audrey’ will be directed by Abe Sylvia, whose previous credits include ‘Palm Royale,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ The film’s screenplay comes from Kara Holden of ‘Clouds’ and ‘Carrie Pilby’, while Ashok Amritraj and Priya Amritraj are producing under the Hyde Park Entertainment banner alongside Mad Chance and Wayfarer Studios. The story unfolds over one enchanting evening in Paris, where Hepburn and Givenchy’s 40-year friendship and artistic partnership first blossomed.

Their collaboration redefined fashion in Hollywood, producing some of the most iconic looks in cinematic history. They include Hepburn’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ black dress, ‘Sabrina’s’ romantic gowns, and the timeless elegance of ‘Funny Face’ and ‘Charade.’ Their real-life connection began serendipitously in 1953, when Hepburn, then a rising actress, visited Givenchy’s atelier expecting to borrow costumes for ‘Sabrina.’ The designer famously mistook her for Katharine Hepburn. But what began as a misunderstanding soon turned into one of the most meaningful partnerships in film and fashion.

Givenchy would go on to describe Audrey as both his 'sister' and 'muse,' and the two remained close friends until her passing in 1993. Givenchy retired from fashion in 1995 and immortalized their bond through his illustrated memoir ‘To Audrey, with Love,’ later adapted into a celebrated exhibition in 2016. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 91, as reported by ScreenRant. As for McKenzie, her casting has sparked curiosity and excitement among film fans. The young New Zealand actress has earned praise for roles that balance fragility with inner strength.

She’ll soon appear in the British satire ‘Fackham Hall’ alongside Tom Felton and also serves as the narrator in Mona Fastvold’s ‘The Testament of Anne Lee,’ starring Amanda Seyfried. Though Collins has long been fancast as Hepburn, thanks to her resemblance and Parisian charm in ‘Emily in Paris,’ McKenzie’s casting shows the filmmakers want a new take and a more natural performance instead of just a lookalike. With its heartfelt premise, dazzling setting, and award-caliber cast, ‘Dinner With Audrey’ is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated biopics in development.