Who is Pam Rosaire? 'Chimp Crazy' viewers stunned over Florida woman's twisted maternal instincts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's 'Chimp Crazy' has stunned viewers by showcasing the bizarre affection some women have for wild animals. Before introducing Tonia Haddix, the central figure in the series, Eric Goode sheds light on how some people form bonds with animals that are as profound as those they have with their children. This is exemplified by Pam Rosaire, a woman who took her maternal instincts to the extreme by breastfeeding a chimpanzee alongside her newborn daughter.

'Chimp Crazy', which made its debut on Max with the first episode on Sunday, August 18, starts with a focus on Pam Rosaire, an animal trainer, with a family legacy of working with animals. As she joined them, she developed a deep affection for both dogs and chimps. In the docuseries, she reminisces about her ancestors, who were all "circus people," and fondly recounts how a chimp became an integral part of her family.

Pam Rosaire and her bizarre love for a baby chimp

In 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 1, Pam Rosaire explains her deep affection for chimps, highlighting their intelligence and the fact that "they are 98.4% human DNA". For her, there's barely any difference between chimps and humans. She let her motherly instincts take over when she breastfed a premature baby chimp to "save" him from dying.

The series highlights a startling moment when Pam's husband, Roger Zoppe, walks into the room to find her breastfeeding both their newborn daughter, Dallas Zoppe, and a chimp simultaneously. Dallas and the chimp grew up together like twins. Dallas remains thankful to have the chimp as her brother she wouldn't have otherwise. She also noted how her chimp brother, much like a typical human sibling, was protective and rarely approved of her boyfriends as she was growing up.

Fans react to Pam Rosaire's unusual breastfeeding revelation in 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 1

Among the many bizarre moments in 'Chimp Crazy', the fact that a woman breastfed a chimp has left fans especially bewildered. Viewers are at a loss for words, both shocked and amused by the sheer strangeness of this unusual bond.

On X, one viewer wrote, "This woman was breastfeeding a chimp. We in for some weeeeeeird s**t!" Another added, "Five minute into Chimp Crazy and there's a woman breastfeeding a baby chimp. WTAFV am I watching?"

One viewer noted, "The women on 'Chimp Crazy' are chaotic and unhinged." "I saw a notification for Chimp Crazy & thought “I wonder if this is Tiger King for Monkeys” and sure enough - first 5 minutes the lady is bragging about breastfeeding a chimp back to life. Had her human daughter on one & the chimp on the other," added another fan.

How to stream 'Chimp Crazy'?

'Chimp Crazy' is directed and produced by Eric Goode, widely known for his 2020 series 'Tiger King'. The series follows a weekly release pattern with a fresh episode scheduled to drop every Sunday.

After the premiere of the first episode on August 18, here's when you can watch the remaining episodes on Max:

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 2: Releasing on August 25

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3: Releasing on September 1

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 4: Releasing on September 8

