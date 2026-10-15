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Is Sharon Goodwin leaving Gaffney? 'Chicago Med' Season 12 Episode 2 reveals her next move

'Chicago Med,' starring S. Epatha Merkerson, airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)
A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

'Chicago Med' Season 12 returned with its second episode. 'Third Rails' saw the Emergency Department descend into chaos as staff dealt with several medical cases. However, fans were most curious about how Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) would respond to the premiere episode's confession. In the premiere, Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) came clean about being the one who leaked Dr. Theo Rabari's medical files. In this episode, Sharon met her eldest son, David, a lawyer, to figure out what to do next. David clearly told her that someone needed to assume responsibility. Ultimately, the fan favorite handed her resignation over to Miranda (Orlagh Cassidy). However, her story at Gaffney is far from over.

A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med'
A still of Sharon from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

The news of her resignation shocked all her co-workers. Nurse Doris questioned her about this decision. "Doris, you're too good of a nurse; you're too good of a person to let this define you, to let my drama derail your whole life," Goodwin said to her. Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) told interim director Mallory Sloan (Rebecca Breeds) that he was hiring a new charge nurse to ease the department's pressure. The episode then revealed that Sharon would be the new charge nurse. Sharon took the job because she believes something bigger is brewing at the hospital and she needs to keep an eye on it. "But I can't fight it from the outside. I need access," she said. "I promise you this is not over," the former director added. 

The episode featured the department dealing with several subway surfers. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) returned to work after maternity leave and struggled with leaving Mabel alone. Asher dealt with a victim named Samara, who came in with a neck injury. Although Samara needed surgery to survive, she would be unable to walk again. After Asher told her everything, she decided to skip the procedure because the reality of being unable to walk was too much to handle. Asher spent the episode trying to convince Samara, and finally succeeded. 

A still of Dean from 'Chicago Med'
A still of Dean from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by James Washington)

Archer, on the other hand, butted heads with Sloan over the latter's way of running the department. Sloan told him that she was moving resources to help the team. Later, she introduced her proposal for an overflow room. Archer didn't like it at all, as he believed it would only increase his workload. 'Chicago Med' airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on NBC.

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