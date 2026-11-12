Who is Kylee Russell? ‘The Vow’ Contestant Has a Surprising TV Dating Show Past

Kylee Russell’s life before ‘The Vow’ includes nursing, NBA dancing and a TV romance that continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Kylee Russell has already looked for love at the Bachelor mansion and on the beach. Now she’s back in front of the cameras on ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow.’ The Bachelor Nation alum is one of 10 women dating Jace Cates on the Fox Nation series. For viewers wondering where they’ve seen her before, this is her third dating show. Her time in ‘Paradise’ led to a relationship that continued long after filming. Nearly three years of breakups and reconciliations followed before that relationship ended in June 2026.

Russell is listed as 28 in the show’s cast information, which names Charlotte, North Carolina, as her hometown. She is a registered nurse and a former Charlotte Hornets NBA dancer. She’s also pursuing a doctorate in women’s health and studying to become a midwife.

Jace Cates (L) and Kylee Russell (R) in a still from ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ (Image Source: Fox Nation)

Russell was eliminated in week five, but her departure came with an unusual twist. Shallcross had COVID-19, so he sent her home over a video call. “That was so embarrassing,” she later said of the virtual elimination. Later that year, she headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9, where she met Aven Jones. Jones previously appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

He had already liked her Instagram posts and sent her a fire emoji, although they hadn’t met in person before filming. Russell and Jones left the beach as a couple without getting engaged. Their relationship ended shortly after the finale aired, with Russell accusing Jones of infidelity in December 2023. They later reconciled, split again and reunited in 2025. The pair also moved in together before their relationship ended for good.

'Bachelor In Paradise' stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones (Image source: Instagram/@kyleeemarie and @avenljones)

Russell confirmed the final breakup on the June 23, 2026, episode of ‘Bachelor Happy Hour,’ as reported by People. “I'm glad to finally close that chapter, Aven and I are no longer together.” she said. “In the beginning, he was doing the work. He was going to therapy, ensuring that my move to San Diego went smoothly,” she recalled. She explained that they couldn’t agree on where to raise a family, with Russell wanting to be near her family on the East Coast and Jones settled in San Diego.

Her return to television also follows her November 2025 baptism at The Burg Church, which she shared on Instagram. Faith is central to ‘The Vow,’ where marriage and shared values guide the search for a partner. She’s joining a group of women who want marriage and a partner who shares their faith and values. The series premiered on November 11 with two episodes. Further episodes arrive Wednesdays on Fox Nation through the December 9 finale.