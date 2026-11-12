Where was ‘The Vow’ filmed? Exploring the scenic locations featured in Chris Harrison’s dating show

Chris Harrison’s new dating show, ‘The Vow,’ was filmed in a scenic city that he describes as a love letter to Texas

Fox’s recently premiered dating show ‘The Vow’ has caught everyone’s attention. ‘The Bachelor’ former host, Chris Harrison, marked his return to the dating reality show, ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow.’ The show features 30-year-old Jace Cates as the first bachelor, looking for a potential romantic connection and the possibility of getting married to one of the ten women participating. Throughout the show, viewers will witness mesmerizing backdrops from Austin. For fans who have been wondering about the filming locations for the dating show, here are all the details.

A still from 'The Vow' featuring Chris Harrison (Image Source: YouTube | Fox Nation)

Chris Harrison, host and co-producer of ‘The Vow,’ gave an interview to Modern Luxury and shared more details about the show’s filming locations. “I’m from Dallas, originally, but the people of Austin welcomed us with open arms from the start. So we wanted to spotlight this amazing city. We wanted ‘The Vow’ on FOX Nation to be a bit of a love letter to Texas, and for Austin to be a character within the show.”

A still from 'The Vow' (Image Source: YouTube | Fox Nation)

While the dating show is filmed in Texas, neither the participants nor the bachelor, Jace, is from there. Adding more, the host said, “Our contestants are not all from Texas, but we wanted to give them a beautiful place in which to find love.” He mentioned that since they wanted to invest in Austin and Texas, the Texas Film Commission has also been “wonderful to work with.”

A still from 'The Vow' (Image Source: YouTube | Fox Nation)

Additionally, Chris talked about his wife, Lauren Zima, a fellow Austinite, and her father’s passing, and how she brought the “incredible nonprofit Experience Camps” into their lives. He mentioned that it “puts on free grief-support summer camps for children who have lost a parent or sibling.” He added, “In August we were able to open their first location here in Texas. Our priority event is FORE Kids ATX, when we partner with Sergio and Angela Garcia to fundraise for our children’s charities in Texas. We get to do a lot of good together.”