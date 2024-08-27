Who is Jennifer Grace? 'Below Deck Med' guest upset as raw food served despite warning

ATHENS, GREECE: Jennifer Grace appeared as a guest on the latest episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9. Jennifer is an entrepreneur, author with Hay House, and the publisher of Raven and Grace, a publishing company.

The publishing company's first book is titled 'Every Day is a New Day: A Story of Faith.' In addition to this, Jennifer is also a mindset trainer, world traveler, and a mother to a boy. She is married to her husband, Sev, and they have a son named Cole.

In this episode, all the guests, including primary charter guest Pam Duke, had various dietary preferences. During dinner, chef Johnathan Shillingford made a significant mistake by serving raw fish to the guests, despite guest Jennifer having indicated her allergy to raw seafood on her preference sheet. She expressed her disappointment after being served the dish.

"It looks beautiful. I would eat it if I could," Jennifer told other guests, while another guest asked, "Why can't you eat it?"

Jennifer added, "I can't eat raw seafood because it could kill me. In my preference sheet, I said it about 15 times, that I can’t have it.”

Captain Sandy Yawn asked, “How was it?” to which Jennifer responded, “If I eat this, it could kill me.”

Sandy told Johnathan, “One of the guests it’s on their preference sheet that seafood would kill her and it’s in front of her plate."

Johnathan replied, “Oh no F**k. That’s a big screw-up."

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 captain Sandy Yawn seems unhappy with Johnathan Shillingford's actions

Captain Sandy Yawn, who is leading the charge in Season 9 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean,' appeared to be quite displeased with the behavior exhibited by chef Johnathan Shillingford. As a seasoned captain, Sandy's expectations for professionalism and teamwork were likely not being met, leading her to express her concerns about Jonathan's actions.

"I’m f***ing pissed. Never have I in my 35 years at sea have I had a chef feed a guest something that could kill them. This is a firewall offense and now I just have to look for a replacement chef," Sandy shared in a confessional.

"Our guest was served fish. That fish could kill her. It’s in front of her plate," Sandy added.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9: Will Johnathan Shillingford be fired?

In Episode 13 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Sandy Yawn faced a difficult decision regarding the crew. During this episode, she openly admitted that she would need to part ways with Johnathan Shillingford, the current chef.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Sandy reached out to Norman, who is known for helping with cast replacements, to assist her in finding a new chef to take over for the remainder of the charter.

However, as the episode progressed, Sandy received the disappointing news that, at that moment, there were no available replacement chefs who could step in. Faced with the reality of running a charter without a chef, a significant oversight that could jeopardize the entire experience for the guests, Sandy ultimately decided to retain Jonathan for the time being.

