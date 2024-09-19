Where is Josh Kaufman now? 'The Voice' Season 6 winner almost lost his prize

Josh Kaufman's success on the NBC show seemed uncertain after his victory got stalled for a while

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Josh Kaufman, the winner of 'The Voice' Season 6, had quite an unlikely and not-at-all-easy post-winning path. Whereas his victory on 'The Voice' back in 2014 brought him national recognition and had all the makings for a great beginning, the aftermath did not exactly roll out as expected.

Of course, after being on 'The Voice', he was supposed to get a recording contract with a major label. But things stalled, and the label did not immediately release his music. Delays and complications with his contract slowed down his momentum in the music world. This caused Kaufman to almost miss the full potential of his prize since he could barely find a clear way forward with his career.

Kaufman persevered, finding success in other avenues, including a role in Broadway’s 'Pippin', which fueled his musical journey. Over time, he shifted away from the spotlight of 'The Voice' to build a steady career with independent releases and live performances. In short, while winning 'The Voice' didn’t bring him immediate fame as many expected, he carved out his own path and continued to thrive in the music industry.

Josh Kaufman performed in free concerts after winning ‘The Voice’ Season 6

Following his 2014 win of 'The Voice' Season 6, Josh Kaufman gave several free concerts, including one at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. But despite that fact, his career didn't follow the path as many expected. Instead of instant hit records or major touring, he won in connecting with the people of each locale, which included his hometown, Indianapolis.



One event that stands out was when Kaufman headlined a free concert at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in July 2015 for Indiana Derby Night. He was joined by some local heroes, which included the 1954 Milan High School basketball team that was immortalized in the classic movie 'Hoosiers'.

The free concerts allowed Kaufman to stay connected with fans, primarily in his home state, and helped him maintain his passion for live performances, even when the major-label success many anticipated didn’t happen.

Josh Kaufman started to perform in free concerts (Instagram/@iamjoshkaufman)

What is ‘The Voice’ star Josh Kaufman’s net worth?

Josh Kaufman is estimated to be worth around $5 million, due to his multiple source points: being signed in the music industry, touring for his music, and even participating in Broadway shows. With his victory on the televised competition show 'The Voice' in 2014, the singer made some money with his record deal and touring concerts.