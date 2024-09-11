Is 'The Circle' rigged? Most obvious winners raise questions on Netflix show

'The Circle' has been subjected to several rumors over the last few seasons, with fans calling the show 'fake'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Questions about whether Netflix's 'The Circle' is rigged have arisen due to concerns over the apparent predictability of the show's winners and the transparency of its voting system. Many viewers have noticed a pattern where contestants with "heartfelt stories" or strong personal narratives often end up winning. This trend leads some fans to believe that the show might be manipulating outcomes to favor certain contestants, rather than allowing the competition to play out naturally. For example, in recent seasons, winners who have had emotional backstories or who seem to be portrayed as the "good guys" are often seen as obvious choices for victory.



There are other concerns about how contestant ratings are calculated and presented too. Some fans argue that the ratings don’t always align with the actual dynamics of the game. For instance, there might be inconsistencies in how contestants are rated, especially when the results seem to defy logical expectations. This has led to speculation that the show’s producers might influence the ratings or the outcome to enhance drama.



Unlike the UK version of 'The Circle', which sometimes releases detailed ratings after the season ends, the US version does not. According to fans, this lack of transparency prevents viewers from seeing how each contestant was rated throughout the game. Also, there are concerns about how the show is edited. Some viewers feel that the editing might be used to manipulate perceptions and create a more dramatic narrative, like selectively showcasing certain interactions or downplaying others to fit a desired storyline.



How is the winner of Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ chosen?

In Netflix’s 'The Circle', the winner is determined through a process of player ratings and a final vote. Throughout the game, contestants, who live in separate apartments and only communicate 'The Circle' social media platform, privately rate each other based on their interactions.

The players with the highest ratings become "Influencers," who have the power to block or eliminate others from the game. As the game progresses, these ratings continue until the final round, where all remaining players rate each other one last time. The player with the highest average rating in this final round is declared the winner, securing the cash prize. This means the winner is the contestant who has managed to maintain the highest popularity and strategic gameplay throughout the competition.

'The Circle’ Season 6 winner Brandon Baker says he’s ‘unsure’ how he won the show

Brandon Baker, the winner of 'The Circle' Season 6, admitted that he’s still unsure how he managed to win the competition. Throughout the season, Brandon played the game using emotions and kindness while catfishing as a character named "Olivia." Despite his unconventional approach and lack of strategic planning, he was surprised to find himself in first place.

Brandon explained that he didn’t expect to win, especially after ranking other players highly in the final ratings. "I thought I gave [the win] away," he said, reflecting on his decision to put QT and Kyle at the top. Even seven months after filming, he struggled to believe that he had actually won, saying, "Honestly, it still doesn't feel real," he told Entertainment Weekly.

'The Circle’ fans call Season 6 ‘most fake’ season of the Netflix show

Fans of 'The Circle' are voicing their disappointment with Season 6, labeling it the "most fake" season of the Netflix show so far. Longtime viewers who have followed both the UK and US versions of the show have noticed a significant shift in how this season feels compared to earlier ones.



Many fans believe that the contestants this season were being overly dramatic, with exaggerated reactions to alerts and events in the game. This has led some to suspect that the producers may have encouraged them to act this way, making the show feel more scripted and less authentic.



The conversations between contestants have also been criticized for being shallow and uninteresting, lacking the depth and genuine connections that made previous seasons so entertaining interesting. Additionally, the absence of multiple catfishes, which was a hallmark of the series, has left the gameplay feeling less exciting and predictable.



'The Circle' Season 7 premieres September 11, 2024 on Netflix, with new episodes rolling out each Wednesday