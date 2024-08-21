'Love Island USA’ Season 6 star Jana Craig sets the record straight on secret hookup rumors

After the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, several rumors suggested that a few islanders were involved in intimate relationships

MAMANUCA, FIJI: In a recent interview, 'Love Island USA' star JaNa Craig addressed the swirling rumors about secret hookups between cast members in an exclusive interview with US Weekly. JaNa, along with her partner Kenny Rodriguez, shed light on the drama and explained how these rumors began.

JaNa clarified that a particularly viral blind item was just a joke gone awry. “I know who started the rumor as a joke, and it kind of blew up,” JaNa said. “But it was just a joke. And I won’t say the person’s names, but there’s this rumor going on that, like, two people were sexually active that you guys don’t know about. It’s just a joke. It was a really bad joke that turned into something way worse. But no, it’s just a joke.” She also shared how these rumors impacted her and her friends, emphasizing that their tight-knit group, including Leah Kateb and Serena Page, remains supportive despite the drama.

'Love Island USA' star Jana Craig reflects on the future of her close-knit group PPG

JaNa Craig, a standout from 'Love Island USA' Season 6, recently shared exciting updates about the future of her close-knit group, the PowerPuff Girls (PPG), which includes Serena Page and Leah Kateb. JaNa revealed that their time on the show was just the beginning, with plans for more collaborative projects on the horizon. Leah Kateb also hinted at an expanded presence for PPG across various media platforms, promising fans exciting content beyond social media.

Reflecting on their strong friendship, JaNa expressed gratitude for the support PPG provided her during challenging moments on the show, and she looks forward to continuing this close relationship. Overall, JaNa and PPG are gearing up for new ventures, aiming to stay connected with their audience while expanding their reach.

'Love Island USA' star JaNa Craig expresses gratitude for close bond with Leah Kateb and Serena Page

JaNa Craig expressed deep gratitude for her friendship with Leah Kateb and Serena Page. In a recent interview, she opened up about how pivotal Leah and Serena were during her toughest times on the show. She explained that their unwavering support was crucial when she felt overwhelmed, particularly after a dramatic moment involving her partner Kenny Rodriguez and a Casa Amor bombshell.

JaNa admitted, “Those two girls, I'm so serious, I would've been home if it wasn’t for them. After the Casa Amor situation, I was ready to leave, but they talked me through it, holding me back and encouraging me to think it over.”