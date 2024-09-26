Who is Gil Ramirez's ex? 'The Golden Bachelorette' to 'hide' suitor amid restraining order drama

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA: A participant in 'The Golden Bachelorette' reportedly had a restraining order issued against him shortly after it was revealed that Devin Strader, the winner of 'The Bachelorette', had faced a similar order from his ex-girlfriend. On Wednesday, September 18, 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiered, introducing Joan Vassos to her 24 possible suitors. Among them was Gil Ramirez, a 60-year-old instructor from Mission Viejo, California.

However, after the premiere, details about Gil's previous relationship began to emerge. A woman claiming to be Gil's former partner filed for a temporary restraining order against him on June 11, and PEOPLE has obtained the petition. To maintain anonymity, her identity hasn't been revealed.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Gil Ramirez's ex was granted temporary restraining order

The ex-partner stated that the restraining order was necessary due to "emotional harassment." She noted, “Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members, and friends.” More information was given by Gil's ex, who stated that there were "25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis."

She also mentioned that the alleged harassment had only occurred over a "two-week period thus far." She requested that Gil refrain from contacting her and avoid her home, workplace, vehicle, and children's school. The temporary restraining order was approved by the court the same day, and a hearing was scheduled on July 2.

The hearing was postponed on July 2 because Gil could not get the order. As a result, according to court documents, the hearing was scheduled for July 24 and the temporary restraining order was extended. During the hearing on July 24, the temporary restraining order was revoked due to "lack of prosecution."

ABC to cut down Gil Ramirez's screentime from 'The Golden Bachelorette'

A production-related source informed the publication that just a few days before the start of filming for 'The Golden Bachelorette', production was made aware of the lawsuit filed against Gil. According to the insider, the filing happened after the candidates' background checks and vetting procedures were finished. The insider confirmed that Gil's on-screen time would be limited moving forward.

Why did Gil Ramirez join 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Gil's ABC profile describes him as the epitome of romantic, tender, and sensitive. The educator is longing for love once again and misses the feeling of being in the right relationship. The father of two children aspires to demonstrate to the world that men are capable of commitment and desire the same types of relationships that women pursue in their prime.

He dreams of living on the beach in Hawaii with the person he will spend the rest of his life with, and he recognizes that retirement is approaching. Gil is reaching for Joan's hand, hoping she is the one he has been waiting for. Holding hands is his preferred way to express devotion.

