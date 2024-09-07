Who is Emma Hernan's brother? 'Selling Sunset’ star names sibling as sperm donor for Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Emma Hernan reportedly has three siblings, Alex J, Matthew and Christopher Hernan. Recently, the real estate agent suggested to her close friend, Chrishell Stause, that one of her brothers might consider donating sperm to her.

In the latest season, Chrishell admitted that she and her spouse, G Flip, have been planning a child together and also used a registry to pick a donor. However, Emma chimed in with a suggestion, saying, "I don't know if it'd be good or bad but I just thought about it." She added, "What if we asked my brother?" Emma elaborated, "You seen his kids? They're beautiful." Chrishell was excited about the idea of Emma's brother being the donor and added, "Emma would be their actual aunt." Emma didn't reveal which brother she had in mind, but she did share a heartwarming photo of his children, which was enough to convince Chrishell.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan's brother is married to Katie Kep Hernan (@netflix)

Is 'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan's brother married?

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan's brother is married to Katie Kep Hernan, and they have two children together. Katie appears to be relatively inactive on social media, having shared only a few photos of her children. Emma's brother is also not on social media but the reality star often provides a glimpse of her sibling. Emma adores her big brother and recently expressed her love by wishing him a Happy Father's Day.

Emma has been a major part of Chrishell Stause's life, even officiating her wedding to G Flip. If the real estate agent's brother agreed to be a sperm donor, it would likely deepen Emma and Chrishell's friendship.

How did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 stars Chrishell Stause and G-Flip meet?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chrishell Stause met G-Flip at a Halloween party in 2021. The reality star also shared a casual kiss with her partner. However, Chrishell and G Flip later reconnected when Chrishell helped the drummer find a new home in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming move to the city

The couple made their relationship official during the Season 5 reunion of the Netflix show and secretly tied the knot on May 11, 2023. In Season Six of the Netflix show, Chrishell opened up about possible plans to expand their family and revealed that they were open to adoption. However, she has recently moved ahead with her plan and registered as a donor.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause is still married to G Flip (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is available for streaming on Netflix.