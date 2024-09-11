Who is Debbie Schwartzberg Levy? Meet 'The Circle' Season 7 star who overcame a personal tragedy

‘The Circle’ Season 7 contestant Debbie Schwartzberg Levy lost her elder son, Jonathan, to Type 1 diabetes

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA: 'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Debbie Schwartzberg Levy is a teacher from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Staten Island and moved to Pittsburgh in pursuit of a better life and higher education. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Lehigh University.

Debbie has also earned a Master's Degree in Developmental and Child Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. According to her LinkedIn, Debbie kicked off her professional career as a Sales Consultant and remained in customer services for over a decade. Besides educating children, she also works as a Sales Growth Specialist. The Netflix show star has been living her best life with her husband and two sons. Debbie had three children but she lost her elder son, Jonathan, to Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes which she dubbed as a serious and relentless lifelong disease. Debbie also revealed that that Jonathan received excellent professional treatment for his physical and mental health problems but sadly he "self-medicated to escape the body which he felt had betrayed him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Schwartzberg Levy (@debbielevy2)

Debbie Schwartzberg Levy pens a sweet tribute to Jonathan

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Debbie Schwartzberg Levy loved her son Jonathan and his achievements. After his tragic death, Debbie penned a heartfelt note in an Instagram post, stating, "I want you to remember Jonathan not for his difficulties, but for the warm, kind, funny, charismatic, and charming young man he was." She recalled Jonathan's specialties, noting that he always greeted everyone with a huge smile and loved to talk and make people laugh.

She recalled him as a creative soul and talented writer who loved volunteering with special needs kids. Debbie credited her elder son for the great friends she made in her life through Jonathan's camps and other outdoor activities. In her tribute, she wrote, "My family and I will continue to love and honor the memory of the wonderful boy who made me a mom and made Phil a dad."

'The Circle' star Debbie Schwartzberg Levy pens heartfelt tribute to late son Jonathan (Instagram/@debbielevy2)

How many kids does Debbie Schwartzberg Levy have?

'The Circle' star Debbie Schwartzberg Levy was married to her loving husband Phil in 1996, and they share three sons. Debbie and Phil failed to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary due to the global pandemic, however, Debbie made sure to make every year special with a special tribute to her husband.

However, the greatest gifts Debbie has ever received are her sons, Jonathan, Jason, and Drew. She recently celebrated Mother’s Day and shared a sweet photo with her sons. She captioned the post, "Phil, Jason and Drew made sure I had a wonderful mother's day. Jason and Drew are amazing sons. We miss you Jonathan. You are always with us."

'The Circle' star Debbie Schwartzberg Levy currently has two sons (Instagram/@debbielevy2)

Who will Debbie Schwartzberg Levy play in 'The Circle' Season 7?

Debbie Schwartzberg is all set to make her Netflix debut with 'The Circle' Season 7. She is thrilled to enter the game as a 26-year-old catfish named Rachel. The latest season is filled with Millennials and Gen Z contestants and Debbie's educator background will help her to connect with her target.

Debbie hopes to win the Netflix competition and bag a whopping $100,000 cash prize. The reality star has been promoting her Netflix gig on her social media, sharing a series of videos. She has also shared a promotional photo of a doll with her husband's face.

Debbie Schwartzberg Levy will play catfish as Rachel in 'The Circle' Season 7 (Instagram/@debbielevy2)

'The Circle' Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, September 11 on Netflix.