Who is Cy Vierstra? ‘Chimp Crazy’ reveals ex-fiscal officer's $127K spree on owls, and a wildebeest

Cy Vierstra played a crucial role in helping Tonia Haddix hide her chimp, Tonka, from authorities after the court ordered her to surrender him to a sanctuary

VINTON COUNTY, OHIO: 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 unveils that Tonia Haddix received help from Cy Viersta in hiding Tonka, after a court ordered her to surrender the animal to a sanctuary. The Vinton County resident once served as a fiscal officer, who was founded guilty for misusing public funds for his personal expenses and maintaining his wildlife center.

In the docuseries directed by Eric Goode, he mentioned that he provided shelter to Tonka for six months after Haddix told the authorities that the chimp had died. Haddix came into contact with Vierstra through Connie Casey, the former owner of Tonka.

Cy Vierstra stole township funds to buy random things on auction

While serving as the fiscal officer for Vinton Township in Vinton County, he developed an obsession to buy things in auction for which he began using the public funds, believing that nobody would notice. He bought random things like five hot tubs, gazebos, drum sets, drones, kayaks, popcorn cart, snow cone machine etc.

At Union Ridge Wildlife Centre in Ohio, he housed several exotic and wild animals including a chimp named Ricky who died of liver failure. Haddix contacted him to give shelter to Tonka as she believed that people would think of her chimp as Vierstra's Ricky.

For his Wildlife center, Vierstra purchased exotic animals such as wildebeest and two snow owls from England. He also spent public money to fund his wildlife center.

Cy Vierstra was charged for stealing township funds

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint that Vierstra was misusing township funds for his personal use. It was found out that he used to create fake invoices and other fraudulent documents to hide his illegal activities from 2016 to 2020.

He made a total of 812 debit card transactions totaling $127,204 on an auction website. He stole a total of $287,565, as per Roadside Zoo News.

In October 2021, Cy Vierstra faced 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor for misusing his role as Vinton Township Fiscal Officer to embezzle township funds.

Where is Cy Vierstra now?

In February 2023, Cy Vierstra was sentenced to four years in prison for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, along with an additional 11 months for theft in office, with the sentences to be served consecutively. He was also ordered to pay $340,000 in restitution, plus court costs.

He is currently serving his sentence in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, as per Roadside Zoo News. Vierstra appeared in Eric Goode's docuseries before he was convicted for the above mentioned crimes.

