Amy Slaton reveals unexpected ‘baby’ update with fiancé Brian Lovvorn amid backlash

Amy Slaton’s latest family update involves a surprising twist — and it has fans talking.

Amy Slaton is over the moon these days and has taken her relationship with fiancé Brian Lovvorn a step ahead. The couple who got engaged during '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 7 moved in together and are working to create a comfortable home for Amy's two children, Gage Deon Halterman and Glenn Allen Halterman, with ex-husband Michael Halterman. While Amy and Lovvorn rejoice at the addition of a new munchkin in their family, the celebration has a twist that no one saw coming.

In May 2025, the couple shared another major update in a lighthearted video posted through TLC, announcing the addition of a new member to their family. Introducing her pet snake, Amy said, "Hi, it’s Amy and Brian, and baby," per MSN. Playfully addressing fan speculation about having more kids, Amy added, "Our baby, this is the only baby you're all going to have." She also spoke about her future with Lovvorn, expressing joy over their growing bond and saying she looks forward to "spending the rest of [her] life with him" while continuing to share their journey with fans.

While Lovvorn has stepped in as a father figure to Amy's children, Halterman remains their biological father and still plays a role in their lives. In a recent Instagram post featuring her son Glenn, Amy responded to a fan's question by revealing, "He gets them half the week," confirming that Halterman spends time with the kids regularly. However, Amy also expressed concern about not being present during those visits, saying, "So I'm not always around to monitor what they eat," hinting at ongoing challenges in their co-parenting dynamic.

Halterman, on the other hand, has remained private, as he is inactive on Instagram and hasn't shared any recent photos with his children, suggesting a step back from public life and reality TV since leaving the show. Notably, Amy once faced massive backlash after sharing a major relationship milestone with fiancé Lovvorn on Instagram. In an Instagram post, Amy hinted at being already married to Lovvorn. Amy celebrated their growing bond by posting the first-ever family photo featuring Lovvorn and her sons, Gage and Glenn, enjoying dessert at a restaurant.

Amy captioned the post, "Swimming and ice cream kind of day." The photo quickly gained over 21,000 likes. However, not all responses were positive, as fans pointed out growing skepticism despite Amy's joy over her new blended family. The criticism came from Amy, as she has faced mounting criticism for moving too quickly in her romantic relationships, especially after getting engaged to Lovvorn just five months after meeting him, per ScreenRant. Before Lovvorn, Amy dated two men, Tony and Kevin, with both relationships ending in controversy.

Ammy's sister and fellow '1000-Lb Sisters' participant Tammy Slaton also openly disapproved of Tony due to the couple’s constant fighting, while Kevin faced accusations from multiple women. Despite Amy insisting she ran a background check, viewers remain skeptical, especially after rumors surfaced that she may have quietly married Lovvorn on Halloween 2024. Adding to the backlash, Amy introduced her kids to Brian early on and concern only grew after it was revealed the couple were together during a bizarre incident that led to both of their arrests following a camel bite, further shaking fans' trust in her judgment.