Who inspects 'Bargain Block' Season 4 houses? HGTV show's construction blunders spark concerns

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: 'Bargain Block' Season 4 hosts and renovators Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas gave a close look at any major construction errors in their newly renovated flips before having an open house. However, the viewers have often sparked concerns and pointed out that there were multiple overall structural, plumbing, and electrical that needed repair. There's no mandatory inspection required before buying a house in Detroit but a buyer can always request a final home inspection to avoid future uncertainty. However, it depends on the inspector whether he chooses to have a personal inspection or approve the house by watching photos.

Mostly, inspectors take a tour of the house and point out major issues including, structural, electrical, and plumbing. While Keith and Evan try their best to have a stirring renovation, they mostly leave construction blunders unnoticed probably because of filming schedule issues. Most of the flips feature shoddy tiles with terrible grouting. Additionally, some of the flips lacked basic finishing elements including a light switch cover, painting and more.

'Bargain Block' star Evan Thomas shares house warning signs

'Bargain Block' Season 4 renovator Evan Thomas has recently shared some major warning signs to look for before buying a house. During an interview with Realtor, Evan shared, "Anything that's a major foundation issue would be something to steer clear of. He added, "Those things can cost a lot of money." The foundation issues actually are difficult to detect and the repairs would be costly.

Meanwhile, Minor cracks will cost buyers $250 to $800 and the price will rise if there's a need to fix a foundation that has been leaking or sinking over time. However, the buyers could land financial woes if they need to have a new foundation which would cost them around $100,000. However, a proper inspection of the house with a professional is highly recommended for new buyers.

'Bargain Block' hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas to replace roofs

'Bargain Block' Season 4 hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have decided to try something new and replace roofs in their flips. The HGTV renovators have partnered with the Relentless Care Foundation by Community Financial Credit Union & Brilliant Detroit to help at least 10 homeowners receive new roofs.

During an Instagram Live session, Evan detailed how important it is for families to have a strong roof and noted, "Our goal is to raise $100,000 so that we can give 10 new roofs to homeowners in the Fitzgerald neighbourhood, which is where we are working currently."

Evan added, "Basically what we've seen throughout the years is that almost every home that has had serious damage, it all started at the roof. So our idea was to help keep the homeowners who are in that neighbourhood, keep them living there." The HGTV star further added, "One of the best things that we could do is to give them new roofs because it’s a really expensive item. And it’s the first place where house fails."

