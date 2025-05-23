Could Jamal Roberts or John Foster join ‘DWTS’ next? Fans want an ‘American Idol’ crossover in season 34

"There's a few from the top 5 that I wouldn't mind seeing on DWTS," a die-hard DWTS fan said referring to Idol finalists.

'Dancing With the Stars' is unraveling its season 34 cast members like slow poison. The ABC show has got viewers addicted to betting on who will be the second celebrity to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. With just a few hours left, the anticipation has been growing on social media and fan forums. Netizens are manifesting fresh faces from the reality universe, and the most sought-after ones are contestants from 'American Idol.' "Idol has gained popularity again, and I really think it’s time for ABC to use one of the current contestants," a viral Reddit discussion thread read.

"Exactly as the title says—gotta use them while it’s still hot. Jamal and Daniella? Slater and Rylee? Slater and Emma? There are some good contenders this year, and I think they should use them sooner rather than wait a few seasons later," the thread ended up pairing the current Idols with pro dancers. Die-hard DWTS fans are already rooting for the 'American Idol' winner. "Jamal is good, likable, and probably the most popular winner they have had in years, so he would work, but I won’t want it to be a partner where every winner automatically gets on the show," an online user gushed.

"Yes, Jamal was the winner. The runner-up was an 18-year-old country guy from Louisiana. I've only seen bits and pieces online. There are a few from the top 5 that I wouldn't mind seeing on DWTS," a fan chimed, referring to Slater Nalley, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Thunderstorm Artis. Viewers didn't leave behind the famed 'nepobaby' of season 23," Maybe Baylee Littrell. He's Brian Littrell's son, so he's got some name recognition," a netizen pointed out. "That's a great idea! They do it with the Bachelor franchise. Why not American Idol? The only downside of it is that the Idol contestants are busy touring or recording and might not have the time to devote to DWTS," an ardent follower commented in support of the crossover.

While fans are anticipating dance moves from the current idols, the newly crowned winner stated that he wished to catch a few winks before planning his next adventure. When quizzed about his next schedule during an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Roberts shot back, "Nap and then the music industry, hopefully." DWTS viewers might get slightly disappointed here because he also added that his next major goal was winning the Grammys. Roberts received the highest number of votes in history, making him an instant hit among the masses. "I'm just grateful it's been the biggest finale vote in ABC Idol history, over 26 million votes, more than double last year's finale, like 26 million people voted and took the time out of their schedule to make sure I got this right here," he gushed.

'American Idol' runner-up Foster has garnered millions of followers with his country hits. When asked if he would like to gain from his growing popularity, the teen didn't show signs of brushing off a DWTS opportunity under the carpet. He seemed receptive to the idea of competing in the ballroom. As fans make a list of their favorite contestants, which one of the 'American Idol' contestants will make it to the dance floor may be revealed in the coming weeks.