A fan-favorite ‘DWTS’ pair share the stage once again — and we’re absolutely here for it

The Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Alan Bersten are not new to making headlines. The runner-up duo of season 33 of 'DWTS' is in the spotlight once again after being seen on the 'DWTS Live Tour' together. Although Maher wanted the visit to be a surprise for Bresten, she had announced the news via a post on Instagram on March 25, "Drumroll please… VERY excited to announce I’ll be joining the “Dancing with the Stars Tour” a little bit early, starting on April 2nd in Phoenix, AZ, and dancing through the second show in Los Angeles on April 6th. See you there!”

Throughout the season, Maher and Bresten gathered a solid fan base around the world. As the two united on the tour, fans expressed their happiness on their Instagram post. One user wrote, "Best surprise!!! I can only imagine & love reading how the audience went completely wild when she came out! You were blessed with a true gem to be partnered with." Another added, "The duo we all missed!" The third chimed in, "The reunion we all have been so patiently waiting for." "Screamed so loud when she came out! Best surprise ever. Loved the show! One to remember!!," the fourth wrote.

According to Entertainment Now, Maher had intended to join the Live Tour on April 5, but then she told Parade, she would cancel the tour altogether, due to her training commitments ahead of the World Cup, "I would love to do more, but it was important for me to go back to my passion of rugby. With the World Cup coming up next year, I wanted to prepare myself for that. And though I would love to have been [on tour] spending every day with Alan again, I need to also focus on what brings me joy and what I think will move me forward and move the sport forward.” However, Entertainment Now reports, a sudden change of plans led Maher back on the 'DWTS Tour,' much to the delight of the fans.

There is no denying that, despite their busy schedules, both Maher and Bersten always find a way to reunite. On April 15, Bersten appeared as a guest on Maher's podcast, 'House of Maher', which she started with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. On the podcast, the pro dancer didn't shy away from praising Maher, "I didn’t know what to expect. We’ve never had a rugby player on the show. I never realized how athletic you could be, which is such a blessing, especially on the show. I think the best part about you was your hard work ethic. You know? You never gave up, you always tried hard. And then you ended up getting it."

He added, "I feel like what was harder was more mentally as opposed to physically. By the end of it, you were amazing. You surpassed not only my expectations but probably your own and everyone else’s." Bersten also shared how excited he was to have Maher as his partner, "I was very excited you were my partner. We walked in, we started dancing, and then I was like, ‘OK, yeah. This is gonna be fun," as reported by Cinemabland.