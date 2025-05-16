‘American Idol’ singer misses out on Top 3 — and fans blame his risky song choices for the downfall

One 'American Idol' viewer tweeted, "What were you thinking? You had a recipe that worked. Even Lionel told you more than once to stay in your lane."

Slater Nalley was one of the strongest contenders for 'American Idol' Season 23's winning title, but his dreams were left shattered upon his unexpected elimination. Nalley, who brought judges to tears in his audition, had positioned himself as a serious threat to other contestants from the beginning. However, now many fans believe his elimination was the result of his own mistakes. Not only that, some viewers felt that if he had paid closer attention to his choices, the outcome of the Top 3 lineup might have been totally different.

On 'American Idol' Season 23's Disney Night Part 2, Nalley’s song choices stirred mixed reactions among fans and judges. Known for his signature rock expertise, Slater stepped outside his comfort zone and performed 'You've Got a Friend in Me' from 'Toy Story' and 'Born to Be Wild' from 'D3: The Mighty Ducks,' according to Sportskeeda. While his vocal strength remained strong, fans felt the performances lacked the energy and authenticity they expected from him.

The second song, in particular, seemed quite off-theme for Disney Night, leaving many questioning his strategy. Ultimately, the genre mismatch and underwhelming song selection may have cost him a spot in the finale. Slater, along with Thunderstorm Artis, was eliminated, while Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, and John Foster secured their place in the Top 3. 'American Idol' viewers also couldn't help but openly call out Nalley for his wrong choices on X.

A fan said, "Slater, what were you thinking?" You had a recipe that worked. Even Lionel told you more than once to stay in your lane. Why would you think you could do Steppenwolf? Like Steppenwolf? And the other song in a tuxedo-kinda jazz style? Man." Another added, "Goodness, Slater's voice is so annoying. Just no." An internet user said, "He’s good, but he kind of just yells with his raspy voice night after night. It gets old. I couldn’t imagine listening to an entire album of his voice song after song. Drew Ryn was the best. Maddie Pruitt was legit. Gabby Simone was legit. Breanna Nix is probably the best standing."

Another added, "Slater should lose votes for song choice. Sure, he did a good job on Born to Be Wild, but there's a reason it's one of the most common karaoke songs: it's a very easy song! It demands little vocally." A fan shared, "Look, I know there are only great singers left on American Idol, but sending Gabby Samone home and keeping Slater Nalley is a travesty. Gabby was flawless."

Talking about his elimination just before the much-anticipated finale, Nalley expressed gratitude and optimism for the future while in a chat with TV Insider. "I feel good," Nalley shared. "Right now, I'm just super grateful for all that has come to me." Looking ahead, he added, "I've got a lot of exciting things coming up. I'm going to hit the ground running. I'm going to keep being me. I'm going to stop singing other people's songs, and I'm going to write my own. I'll play those and hope that’s enough. I'm ready to take this to the next level, for sure."

Nalley also spoke about the personal growth he experienced during the show, saying, "Idol taught me that I can be who I want to be. I feel now that I've 'graduated,' I've learned some very valuable lessons. It's pretty amazing being in the Top 5." He credited guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda for helping him grow, saying, "I learned from Lin how to connect with the audience more and step into the theatrical side of things."