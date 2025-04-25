'DWTS' Season 34 reveals first celebrity contestant — hint: his famous sister won the trophy years ago

The first 'DWTS' contestant for season 34 is here, and their famous sibling already took home the Mirrorball — no pressure!

'Dancing With the Stars' is officially returning for season 34, and ABC network confirmed that the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy is once again up for grabs for a celebrity participant. The reality competition declared 21-year-old wildlife conservationist, Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin, as the first contestant with grand fanfare on April 22 at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event in Los Angeles, as per People. "I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season," he expressed. "I said, 'One day, that's gonna be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!" he added, recalling his sister Bindi Irwin winning season 21 in 2015.

During the event, the Australian zookeeper appeared shirtless with a snake around his neck. Former choreographer and present judge Derek Hough exclusively told the publication that he believed Robert would carry on his sister's legacy. “It's been 10 years since that little guy was on that front row rooting for [his sister]," Hough said. "To see the man that he's become in 10 years is pretty amazing. We're really lucky to have him." In a video uploaded on the official 'DWTS' Instagram page, Robert reminisced about how enthralled he was as an 11-year-old watching his sister rule the dance floor.

In another video interview with 'Good Morning America', the young wildlife enthusiast revealed that he first shared the news with his sister Bindi and his mother Terri. However, he wasn't this confident a few years back. "I'm not as graceful as Bindi, let's just say that. I'm not very graceful," Robert told ET in 2019. "[But] I'd give it a go," he added back then. Additionally, he confessed being a big fan of his sister, "I mean, when you watched her dance, it was just like she'd been dancing her whole life, and she'd never danced before, so really amazing. I was so proud of her." Robert had big intentions to seek advice from Australia's renowned dance group, Justice Crew.

The famed dance troupe had attained unprecedented success after winning 'Australia's Got Talent'. "Actually, there's a group called Justice Crew here, they're from Australia, incredible dancers, so maybe I might be able to get some tips from them and see how we go," he stated. "But I don't know," he added back then. The young zookeeper admitted to keeping his father's legacy alive through various creative endeavors. Robert specifically confessed that he was participating in the dance reality show to make his family proud.

It has been confirmed that hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be headlining this season as well. However, the judges haven't been confirmed yet for the season; Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough are expected to return. The premiere date has also not been confirmed yet. "Dancing with the Stars has been part of my life for 18 years, and it’s truly shaped who I am," host Julianne expressed on Instagram after the season renewal. "From dancing as a pro in the ballroom to judging on the panel and now co-hosting with my bestie @therealalfonsoribeiro, this journey has been full of growth, joy, and deep deep connection."