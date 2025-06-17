'AGT’ sneak peek teases gravity-defying aerial act that has judges holding their breath

An exclusive teaser showcases the 'AGT’ contestant hanging by her hair in a death-defying aerial performance - yes, seriously!

'AGT' is well-known for showcasing the most dangerous acts, and with the premiere of season 20 kicking off with acts like Sword dancing and Knife juggling, the bar is raised even higher. Parade has recently shared an exclusive video giving a sneak peek from the second half of the act performed by the Argentinian artists Tobias Wolfgang and Vanesa Martinez, where Martinez is seen suspended high above the 'AGT' stage, not by a safety harness or drapes, but by her hair.

This jaw-dropping act has the audience hold their breath as they watch Martinez spinning mid-air with haunting elegance. What makes their performance interesting is that she’s controlled only by a thick braid and the iron-strong trust she shares with Tobias, who maneuvers and lifts her through a ballet of impossible-looking feats. The audience can hardly look away. The video cuts before the judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, leaving the viewers anticipating what happens next.

Not many know that the two prolific performers are seasoned circus artists, are no strangers to competition. Last year, the duo also participated in the 19th season of 'La France a Un Incroyable Talent' or 'France Got Talent,' leaving audiences stunned with their aerial artistry and fearless execution. However, despite their powerful performance, they were eventually eliminated during the Deliberations round on the show, the outlet reported. In the past, they have also performed in various circuses, including the 'Festival Internacional del Circ Elefant d'Or de Girona.' Both of their Instagrams are filled with many gravity-defying acts, proving that having trust in your partner is the key factor in the success of each stunt.

With such unique talent, it’s no surprise that both Wolfgang and Martinez have earned a huge fan base. Wolfgang boasts over 3,700 followers on Instagram, while Martinez has an equally impressive 2,400+ followers. It’s not just the 'AGT' judges who are drawn to high-risk performances; many fans are equally hooked on the adrenaline. In a Reddit thread titled 'What type of variety act do you think is perfect for this type of show?', one user wrote: "I’m a huge danger fan, so danger acts are right up my street.” That thrill, that moment of uncertainty, is exactly what keeps viewers coming back for more.

Echoing the sentiment, another Reddit user said, "For me, Deadly Games is a perfect act. A combination of danger, sexiness, acrobatics AND perfect staging (this is sth many acts don't know what to do)!" Reflective on the show's evolution and what truly sets an act apart today, a netizen shared, "I feel like the show has been on for so long now that there's not much originality left. Having said that, I think the best acts are ones you can't see anywhere else. There are other shows for singing, dancing, magic, and stand-up comedy. So I guess anything that isn't those things."