Blake Shelton found Gwen Stefani 'sobbing' after 'The Voice' finale and we totally get why

Blake Shelton shares the emotional reason his wife and co-judge, Gwen Stefani, teared up after the 'The Voice' Season 22 finale

Blake Shelton is shedding light on his wife Gwen Stefani's sensitive side! While having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton revealed why his partner and fellow judge Stefani burst into tears during the grand finale of 'The Voice' Season 22. "I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off, and she's over there literally sobbing. She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together,"' Shelton told the media publication at that time. The finale marked the last time the couple was together on the NBC singing competition since Stefani was not a judge on the next season.

Shortly afterward, Shelton acknowledged the huge impact the show has had on both his personal and professional life. Speaking of his wife, Stefani, whom Shelton met during the show's seventh season, Shelton quipped, "It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life. I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!"

At that point in time, Shelton also revealed that he might have left the singing show as a coach, but he would be honored if Stefani invited him to be a celebrity mentor for her team in the future. 'Whatever she tells me to do," Shelton remarked. Following that, Stefani took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and reflected on how the show has changed her life for the better and shed light on the finale. "Aaand that's a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count. szn 22 forever !!!! ❤️ gx #TheVoice," Stefani wrote.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Shelton announced his exit from 'The Voice' in October 2022, stating that Season 23 would be his final season. During an interview with Access Hollywood in January 2023, Shelton stated that he wanted to take some time off to focus on his family, specifically in his role as a stepfather to Stefani's children. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'" Shelton shared, as per NBC.

In addition to this, Shelton, who served as a coach on 'The Voice' for 23 Seasons, further elaborated, “I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."