'DMV' ups its star power as 'SNL' alum, 'The Paper' actor join — and one even scores a recurring role

Chaos, charm, and celebrity cameos collide in CBS’ ‘DMV,’ as guest stars and fan-favorite comedians drive this workplace comedy full speed ahead

CBS’ new workplace comedy ‘DMV’ is already making Mondays a little more chaotic and a lot more hilarious. The network has confirmed that ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Leslie Jones will make a guest appearance this season, as per Deadline. She joins a growing lineup of familiar faces that includes Zoe Lister-Jones (‘Slip’), Chelsea Frei (‘The Paper’), and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery. Jessica Camacho (‘Countdown,’ ‘All Rise’) has also been tapped for a recurring role. ‘DMV’ premiered on October 13 and airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The single-camera comedy takes place inside the fictional East Hollywood Department of Motor Vehicles. There, underpaid employees must manage the chaos of serving impatient customers, many of whom are irritated long before they reach the counter. The series stars Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, and Gigi Zumbado, according to Variety. It was developed by Dana Klein, inspired by a short story from Katherine Heiny. Due to strong early buzz, CBS has already ordered seven additional episodes, bringing DMV’s first season to 20 episodes total.

Jones will guest as Sally, described as “the energetic and proud executive assistant to the Director of the California DMV.” Viewers will meet her during a road trip episode where the team heads to the DMV’s holiday party in Sacramento. Sally quickly bonds with Barb (played by Kearney), with the two discovering they share a passionate love for all things DMV-related. Lister-Jones is set to appear as Dr. Jacobs, an impatient and “entitled surgeon” who’s finally made time to renew her license, only to be exasperated by the DMV’s famously slow pace.

Frei plays Amber, childhood best friend to Dyer’s character Colette, who returns as “an out-of-touch actress” determined to secure her Real ID. Meanwhile, Camacho’s recurring role as Surfer Mary introduces a “confident and carefree” new love interest for Noa (played by Tarrant), whom she meets while taking her driving test. Montgomery, co-host of ‘Women’s Sports Now’ and co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, will also appear in a cameo. The new guest lineup joins previously announced star Randall Park (‘Fresh Off the Boat’), who will feature in an upcoming episode as Beau Young, the ambitious manager of the rival North Hollywood DMV.

Behind the camera, DMV is produced by CBS Studios, with Dana Klein, Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell. Jones’ appearance on ‘DMV’ comes just as her new comedy special, ‘Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,’ is set to debut October 24 on Peacock. Meanwhile, Lister-Jones continues to build her resume with roles in ‘Beau Is Afraid.’ Moreover, Frei has recently appeared in ‘Poker Face,’ and Camacho remains a fan favorite from ‘All Rise.’