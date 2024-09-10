Who are Carly's adoptive parents? ‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell shares messages exposing family feud

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell has claimed that Carly's adoptive parents have blocked her after ignoring her texts for months

MARINE CITY, MICHIGAN: 'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell has recently expressed frustration after her daughter Carly's adoptive parents after they restricted the reality star from visiting. Carly was adopted by a North Carolina couple, Brandon and Teresa Davis. The couple, unable to have biological children, decided to adopt a child. They used Bethany Christian Services adoption agency and introduced themselves as a fun-loving couple who owned a pet dog. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends and volunteering at their church's nursery. Brandon and Teresa have also made a few appearances on MTV show. Initially, things were going great at but soon the adoptive parents started denying Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra visits. Catelynn has now claimed that Carly's adoptive parents have blocked her after ignoring her texts for months.

Catelynn revealed, "I'm blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters.. how is that fair for Carly and her siblings?" She wrote in her Instagram Stories, "I gave them one of my biggest gifts ever. A child I grew and love so deeply.. I will not let them take my voice..." She added, "I post so that hopefully Carly will see it and see I have always tried." The MTV show star then elaborated that she believed Carly's parents feel "scared" and "threatened" by her "because Carly would ask questions about why we don't get together more, why we can't just fly to her for a weekend etc." She noted, "I will ALWAYS support Carly loving her parents! They love her and raised her!" "But the fact that they keep us distant and Carly's siblings distant does not help Carly. anyone would know that if they were adoptee informed," she notes.

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell reveals that her daughter Carly's adoptive parents have blocked her (Instagram/@catelynnmtv)

Tyler Baltierra backs his wife Catelynn Lowell in adoptive parents' rant

Tyler Baltierra has always been supportive of his wife Catelynn Lowell and chimed in the drama to back her up. He expressed the pain of placing her daughter for adoption, saying, "Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological, and instinctual nature that's required to make that choice [of adoption]."

He added, "My wife fights this pain every day. Some days are a victory and some days are not. But her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad, and at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character."

Tyler Baltierra supports his wife Catelynn Lowell in her criticism of Carly's adoptive parents (Instagram/@tylerbaltierramtv)

Why did 'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell give Carly for adoption?

'Teen Mom' couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were around 15 years old and still in high school when they faced unplanned pregnancy. The couple were not emotionally and financially prepared to raise a daughter by themselves even though they loved their daughter.

Catelynn and Tyler had to face one of the biggest and most difficult decisions of their lives in 2009 and place Carly up for adoption soon after her birth. Their adoption journey, agreement, battle, and struggles have been documented on the MTV show for the last 15 years.

'Teen Mom' stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were in high school when they welcomed Carly (Instagram/@catelynnmtv)

How many kids does 'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell have?

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell met Tyler Baltierra in the 7th grade and kicked off their romance in 2005. After three years of dating, they learned that they were expecting a child together when they were only juniors in high school. Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter, Carly on May 18, 2009.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their second daughter, Novalee Reign, on January 1, 2015. After a decade of an on-and-off romance, the couple married in August 2015 and welcomed their third child, Vaeda, in 2019. They went on to have their fourth baby, Rya, in 2021