MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Hollywood Arts’ star teases more ‘Victorious’ cameos as Season 1 continues

Trina Vega’s story is far from over as Daniella Monet looks ahead to more ‘Hollywood Arts’ episodes.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
Daniella Monet returns as Trina Vega in ‘Hollywood Arts,’ trading student life for a teaching role (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Daniella Monet returns as Trina Vega in ‘Hollywood Arts,’ trading student life for a teaching role (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Going back to school looks a little different for Trina Vega. She’s teaching the next generation in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood Arts,’ but a few people from her own school days have already found their way back. The ‘Victorious’ spinoff has reunited Daniella Monet with several former castmates across its opening 12 episodes. And with the first season still far from over, there are more familiar faces to look out for.

In an interview with TV Insider, Monet teased “more romance [and] more returning cast members.” Season 1 has 26 episodes in total, meaning 14 remain beyond the initial Netflix release. So far, viewers have seen Matt Bennett return as Robbie Shapiro, Eric Lange as Sikowitz and Yvette Nicole Brown as Principal Helen Dubois. Monet hasn’t named the other returning actors or revealed when their characters will appear. Victoria Justice’s involvement as Tori Vega also remains unconfirmed, despite her character’s continued place in Trina’s life.

Daniella Monet and Matt Bennett join the ‘Hollywood Arts’ cast in a promotional photo (Image Source: Netflix)

Robbie’s return, meanwhile, has given fans more to follow than a catch-up with an old classmate. The opening episodes reveal that his feelings for Trina have lasted, and this time she feels the same way. There’s a complication, though: he’s moving away. Trina’s relationship with Tori also carries over from ‘Victorious,’ even with her sister now a successful singer who hasn’t appeared onscreen. “There’s a lot to still uncover about the relationship between Trina and Tori,” Monet said. “I think we’ve definitely alluded to [their] dynamic, and there’s a sweet moment where you can hear that she has her sister in her corner. Hopefully, at some point, Tori can lean on Trina, [too].”

Eric Lange reprises his ‘Victorious’ role as Sikowitz alongside Daniella Monet and the ‘Hollywood Arts’ cast (Image Source: Netflix)

The conversation also turned to Monet’s experience making the spinoff with its cast. “This has been a dream experience,” she told the outlet. “We’ve got a dynamic that I’ve never even worked with. [It’s] so special, so supportive. Everyone’s seen, heard, loved, respected, and it gives this really nice work dynamic that I think allows for us to just lean into the story and the characters and have a lot more full expression of that. So I think there’s just so much more to explore.”

As for another season, Monet would be “more than open” to returning. A Season 2 renewal has not been announced, but she already has something in mind for Trina. “I think there’s an itch that I need to scratch in terms of some bigger performances for Trina. Our choreographer, Ryan Maw, is incredible and has some really fun ideas, one of them being this entire musical world,” she said. Those are hopes for a possible second season, with the rest of Season 1 still ahead. The first 12 episodes of ‘Hollywood Arts’ are streaming on Netflix.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Running Point’ gets filming update as co-creator Mindy Kaling joins Season 3 cast
TV

‘Running Point’ gets filming update as co-creator Mindy Kaling joins Season 3 cast

Isla Gordon faces a new business rival as Kate Hudson takes on another role behind the camera.
2026-10-19T20:02:26.000Z
Who is the new substitute? ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6’s latest cast shakeup explained
TV

Who is the new substitute? ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6’s latest cast shakeup explained

Gregory’s classroom needs help as ‘Abbott Elementary’ prepares to welcome two familiar TV faces.
2026-10-19T16:32:28.000Z
‘Slow Horses’ confirms a familiar face’s return as Season 7 adds five new stars
TV

‘Slow Horses’ confirms a familiar face’s return as Season 7 adds five new stars

Jackson Lamb’s next mission takes shape as ‘Slow Horses’ expands its cast ahead of Season 6’s finale.
2026-10-19T14:50:03.000Z
‘Marshals’ star gives update on potential Season 3 after viewership boost
TV

‘Marshals’ star gives update on potential Season 3 after viewership boost

Season 2 of ‘Marshals’, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, airs every Monday on CBS
2026-10-19T10:49:26.000Z
Eric Dane reveals why he was let go from ‘Grey's Anatomy’ in posthumous memoir and it wasn't addiction
ERIC (2024)

Eric Dane reveals why he was let go from ‘Grey's Anatomy’ in posthumous memoir and it wasn't addiction

Eric Dane debuted as Mark Sloan in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 2 as the hospital’s plastic surgeon
2026-10-19T09:10:40.000Z
Jason Sudeikis teases Ted Lasso’s future after unplanned Season 4
TV

Jason Sudeikis teases Ted Lasso’s future after unplanned Season 4

'Ted Lasso,' starring Jason Sudeikis, is currently streaming on Apple TV
2026-10-19T08:16:24.000Z
'The Simpsons' gives fan-favorite character his voice back after almost a decade
TV

'The Simpsons' gives fan-favorite character his voice back after almost a decade

'The Simpsons' airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX
2026-10-19T06:41:56.000Z
‘Chicago Fire’ cast a real firefighter as an extra and he’s now one of its longest-serving star
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ cast a real firefighter as an extra and he’s now one of its longest-serving star

‘Chicago Fire’ hired a real firefighter as an extra in Season 1, and he went on to become one of its longest-serving stars, appearing in over 250 episodes
2026-10-19T05:26:18.000Z
Who kidnapped Britt Carson? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 3 ending explained
TV

Who kidnapped Britt Carson? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 3 ending explained

Season 4 of ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, airs every Sunday on CBS
2026-10-19T04:45:23.000Z
Jesse Eisenberg teams up with A24 and Peter Rice for new television series
TV

Jesse Eisenberg teams up with A24 and Peter Rice for new television series

The untitled series follows a young woman whose beliefs are challenged by new ideas and relationships
2026-10-19T03:35:07.000Z