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Is Hollywood Arts a real school? The truth behind 'Victorious' spinoff

The 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts' brings Daniella Monet back as Trina Vega, who returns to guide a new generation of aspiring artists
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Emmy Liu-Wang, Martin Kamm, Alyssa Miles, Matt Bennett, and Erika Swayze in a still from 'Hollywood Arts' (Cover Image Source: Viacom International Inc.)
Emmy Liu-Wang, Martin Kamm, Alyssa Miles, Matt Bennett, and Erika Swayze in a still from 'Hollywood Arts' (Cover Image Source: Viacom International Inc.)

Netflix has released 'Hollywood Arts', a spinoff of Nickelodeon's 'Victorious'. The series follows a former student who returns to her alma mater as a substitute teacher. As she attempts to inspire a new generation of performers, viewers may wonder whether Hollywood Arts School exists in real life. The answer is no. Hollywood Arts is a fictional performing arts high school created specifically for 'Victorious'. The school serves as the setting for the Nickelodeon television sitcom that debuted in 2010.

The school's classes, auditions, and student rivalries are all part of the show's fictional setting. Hollywood Arts was designed to bring together aspiring performers and create opportunities for musical numbers, comedic situations, and character-driven stories. The spinoff follows Trina Vega, Tori's older sister, as she tries to revive her acting career after struggling to find work. She takes on a substitute teacher role despite lacking the usual qualifications.

Jake Farrow and Matt Bennett in a still from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: Netflix)

Trina believes her unconventional approach will help students develop their talents. However, mentoring young performers is not easy for her as she tries to strike a balance between her aspirations and teaching duties. The series retains the musical performances and comedic style of 'Victorious' but focuses on how Trina manages to cope with adulthood and find a new path in her career. Daniella Monet reprises her role as Trina Vega, while Eric Lange portrays Mr. Sikowitz, an eccentric acting teacher at the school. Yvette Nicole Brown plays Helen, the principal.

The cast also features several newcomers playing aspiring performers: Qwest (played by Peyton Jackson), Oscar (Martin Kamm), Emmy (Alyssa Miles), Jen (Erika Swayze), and Pepper (Emmy Liu-Wang). Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin created the series, which moves beyond the original show's student-focused premise.

A still from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: Netflix)

The original 'Victorious' followed Tori Vega as she joined Hollywood Arts and began developing her abilities alongside a group of talented classmates. The series ran for four seasons and featured actors who went on to achieve wider recognition, including Ariana Grande, who played Cat Valentine. Trina was also part of the original show's cast and stood out for her confidence in her acting abilities. In the spinoff, she takes on a more prominent role as she transforms into a mentor.

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