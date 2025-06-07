This ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star would be perfect for ‘DWTS’ — but one rule is keeping her off the dance floor

"I beg them every year to do Dancing With the Stars, and they won’t let me," Michelle Visage shared.

At the moment, the fans are busy pondering over the line-up for the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars.' During her latest interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Visage, well-known for being a judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' expressed that she would love to put her dancing shoes on for the ABC dance competition. Along with this, Visage also mentioned that the team of 'DWTS' won't let her be a part of the show due to her time on 'Strictly Come Dancing,' the British version of the popular dance show. "I would do Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., but they won’t let me do it because I did [it in the UK] here," Visage told the media outlet.

Soon after, Visage shed light on why she felt that it was wrong for them to make the final decision. The Emmy-winning star further added, "They won’t let me do it! I injured myself on Strictly and got voted off in week 10 or something like that. I’ve since had knee surgery. I beg them every year to do Dancing With the Stars, and they won’t let me. They’re like, 'You got too far.' I’m just like, 'But I didn’t get to the semifinal. I didn’t win!'”

While divulging on 'Dancing With The Stars,' Visage also shared why she deserves to be on the show. "I say this all the time. I’m like, 'Hold on a minute. Nicole Scherzinger is a Pussycat Doll. It’s a dance troupe.' JoJo Siwa was on Dance Moms. That’s not fair. They’re actual dancers. I am not. So yeah, I would kill to do it in the States, but they’re not having it. I’m like, 'Guys, please. I’m still a shitty dancer. Trust me,'" Visage continued.

Visage competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2019. During her time on the show, Visage was paired up with Giovanni Pernice. Unfortunately, Visage and Pernice's journey failed to clinch the coveted title, finishing in seventh place. Back in the day, Visage also paid a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community by performing a dance routine set to Madonna's song 'Vogue.'

Over the years, 'Dancing With The Stars' has given a chance to many stars with a dance background to appear on the show, but not giving Visage the platform to showcase her dancing skills to a wider audience just because of her stint on 'Strictly Come Dancing' seems pretty unfair. In the past, Visage also participated in Season 15 of 'Celebrity Big Brother UK.' Eventually, Visage ended in fifth place. Later on down the line, Visage served as a judge on shows like 'Ireland's Got Talent' and 'Queen of the Universe.'

When Visage was asked about her future plans, the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge quipped, "Hosting is something I love to do, but at the same time I want to focus more on the acting aspect of my life because it’s never really gotten me attention, outside of theater, that it deserved. Though Leah [Remini] and I really, really want to do our talk show. It’s been hectic for both of us to focus on that, but we still want it."