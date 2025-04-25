From Teresa Giudice to Lisa Rinna, these ‘Real Housewives’ brought the drama to the ‘DWTS’ stage

In the last couple of years, several cast members of the 'Real Housewives' franchise have put on their dancing shoes and showcased their talent on 'Dancing With The Stars.' Over the years, many reality TV stars have appeared on 'DWTS' to present a different persona in front of their fans. In recent times, numerous ladies from the 'Real Housewives' franchise, including Lisa Vanderpump from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Kenya Moore from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' and many others, have competed on the dance reality show. Keep scrolling to learn the names of all the Real Housewives who have battled it out for the mirrorball trophy in the past.

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump, who shot to fame on Bravo's reality show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' took part in season 16 of 'DWTS' in 2013. At that time, Vanderpump was partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. During her time on the show, Vanderpump performed various dance routines, including the Viennese Waltz, the Cha-cha-cha, the Foxtrot, and the Jive. However, Vanderpump's journey on the show ended in the fourth week. While rehearsing for her last dance, Vanderpump even fainted and was taken to the hospital. In an episode of 'RHOBH,' Kyle Richards and Kim Richards alleged that Vanderpump fake-fainted on the dance show. “Some people just aren’t cut out for fake faints,” Kim shared at the time, as per People magazine. Furthermore, Kyle quipped, "Lisa wanted out."

Nene Leakes

'RHOA' alum Nene Leakes appeared on Season 18 of 'Dancing With The Stars,' which aired in 2014. This former Bravo housewife was paired up with Tony Dovolani, and she stepped up her game every week with dances like the foxtrot, jive, and quickstep and got further than expected. For a week, Leakes even bagged the golden chance to dance with the six-time 'DWTS' champion Derek Hough. Leakes never landed in the bottom three until the seventh week, and that was her last week on the dancing competition series.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna, an alum from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, competed on the second season of 'DWTS' way back in 2006. The 'Days of Our Lives' actress participated in the show alongside her dancing partner, Louis Van Amstel. Rinna and Amstel managed to stay safe every week until week six. In that particular week, these two came in the bottom two for the first time, but they got safe and even competed in the semi-finals. Ultimately, Rinna and Amstel faced elimination in the seventh week and finished in fourth place.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, well-known by the fans for being a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,' participated in Season 21 of 'DWTS' in 2015. Just like her fellow 'RHOA' co-star Leakes, Zolciak-Biermann was also partnered with Tony Dovolani. The 'Don't Be Tardy' star had to quit the dance show after suffering a mini-stroke in week three. Then, Dovolani tweeted, "Thank you to all of our fans who supported us through this journey. We all appreciate all that u have done and keeping us in it this long."

Erika Jayne

'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne competed on Season 24 of 'DWTS' alongside Gleb Savchenko. The duo was eliminated from the dance show in the fifth week. The show 'DWTS' took a toll on Jayne's mental health. In an episode, Jayne broke down in tears and had to be consoled by her partner, Savchenko. “I’ve just never really felt that disconnected from the audience. I’ve never really felt this way ever. I think I should be performing better than I am. I think I’m capable of that. Maybe I’m just holding back," Jayne said on the episode, as per Bravo.

Teresa Giudice

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' housewife Teresa Giudice appeared on Season 31 of 'Dancing With The Stars' and was paired up with Pasha Pashkov. Giudice's journey on the show was short, as she and her partner, Pashkov, got eliminated in the second week itself. Despite her early elimination, Giudice described her time on 'DWTS as “an amazing experience." As per Bravo, Giudice shared, "Finally, my dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience, and it was pretty amazing. It was great.”

Kenya Moore

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore competed on 'DWTS' Season 30 alongside Brandon Armstrong. Moore and Armstrong were safe every week up until week six. According to People magazine, following her elimination, Moore told the judges and cast, "I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true. I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!"