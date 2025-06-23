‘Masked Singer’ stars are headed to a fan-favorite game show — and this time, it’s for a great cause

While 'The Masked Singer' won’t return until 2026, fan-favorite contestants are keeping busy with new TV appearances

Some stars from 'The Masked Singer' will soon be appearing on a fan-favorite game show to win loads of money for their favorite charities. Yeah, you read that right. Recently, all the fans of 'The Masked Singer' were shocked when the makers revealed that the next season of the Fox singing competition won't premiere until 2026. On the other hand, many fans of the show believe that former panelist Nicole Scherzinger may be returning to the show in the upcoming season since her Tony Award-winning run as Norma Desmond in the Broadway titled 'Sunset Boulevard' will come to an end on July 20.

According to a report by TV Insider, several 'Masked Singer' contestants will be seen on the fourth season of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' which will be hosted by the popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. In the forthcoming season of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?', the fans will get to witness numerous 'Masked Singer' alums including guest panelist Joel McHale and his teammate Jim Rash, Kate Flannery who was Starfish during season 11 and her teammate Oscar Nuñez, and Joe Buck who was Ram during season 7 and his teammate Oliver Hudson.

Along with them, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Season 4 will also feature contestants like Ken Jennings and Matt Damon, Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil, Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky, Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti, Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry, Mike Birbiglia and Atsuko Okatsuka, Sarah Silverman and Marc Maron, Jillian Bell and Chloe Fineman, Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng, Adam Devine and Anders Holm, Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, and Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins.

In a preview of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Season 4 set to premiere on July 23, Jennings can be heard saying, “Do we love Matt Damon or what?” Then, Kimmel jokingly remarked, “I’m coming on Jeopardy! with someone you hate." Jennings acted cool, meanwhile Damon sat in silence with his hand resting on his chin. The two have feuded for over two decades. At the end of his talk show in 2005, Kimmel quipped, "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time." However, Damon was not supposed to appear on his talk show. Kimmel and Damon have pretended to hate each other ever since then.

For the unversed, let us share with you that the game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' is a television quiz show that tests the knowledge of contestants and their ability to perform under pressure. The fans of the show will be thrilled to see McHale, Flannery, and Buck compete with their celebrity teammates as they will pull stops to win lots of money for their respective charities. At the end of the day, all these contestants have a great chance of having a big payday on the show. 'The Masked Singer' alums continue to make guest appearances on game shows. McHale will soon be appearing in the revival of 'Match Game' alongside Anthony Anderson, who was Rubber Ducky during Season 10, and Ana Gasteyer, who was Tree during Season 2.